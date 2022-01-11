Back to drawing board for Town Hall renovations

Floyd Town Council was taken aback during its latest Town Hall renovations update with Thompson and Litton when it learned the two bids received for the project came in at least $300,000 over budget.
Barry Collier, the project coordinator from T&L, explained Jan. 6 Council the two bids that came in were submitted by Thor Construction and R.L. Price, totaling $876,800 and $751,700, respectively.
The renovation option chosen by the Town Council in August 2021 was estimated by T&L to cost about $448,000, which already exceeded the original budget of about $250,000 for the project, informally set by Council in March 2021.
Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said, “I know the basement is in bad shape… and we’re trying to address accessibility, but with these prices… You could build a whole new building.”
Other Council members agreed and each voiced their disappointment Jan. 6, with the exception of Councilman Chris Bond, who was absent from the meeting.
“I thought we were looking at about $400,000 or so,” Councilman David Whitaker said, and Mayor Will Griffin confirmed the original project estimate was $448,000.
The renovation option that received bids connected the two buildings, re-worked the parking lot, made the building ADA-accessible and included other notable improvements to make the Town Office building and Town Hall more functional.
Collier explained Jan. 6 two reasons the quoted bids were higher than T&L estimated, with the first being the size of the project and fluctuating cost of materials that led contractors to submit their bids.
The second, he said, is the lack of available workers, which could be attributed to a number of factors, including the season, wage rates and the surge in recent COVID-19 cases.
Councilman Mike Patton agreed with a comment by Whitaker’s that Council “can’t sell” the steep cost increase.
Griffin reminded Council the project “isn’t costing taxpayers a dime,” since it will largely be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds and Town savings, and agreed the bids were unaffordable.
Collier explained Jan. 6 rejecting bids could prevent the two interested contractors from being willing to work with the Town on a smaller version of the project, and Town Attorney Janet Murrell agreed the best decision would be to re-evaluate the scope of work and re-bid the project over attempting to negotiate with the bidders.
Town Council ultimately decided to reject the two over-budget bids, and continue conversations with T&L, Building Inspector Mark Bolt and Mike Maslaney of the Planning Commission to find the best solution.