Back to drawing board for Town Hall renovations

Floyd Town Council was taken aback during its latest Town Hall renovations update with Thompson and Litton when it learned the two bids received for the project came in at least $300,000 over budget.

Barry Collier, the project coordinator from T&L, explained Jan. 6 Council the two bids that came in were submitted by Thor Construction and R.L. Price, totaling $876,800 and $751,700, respectively.

The renovation option chosen by the Town Council in August 2021 was estimated by T&L to cost about $448,000, which already exceeded the original budget of about $250,000 for the project, informally set by Council in March 2021.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said, “I know the basement is in bad shape… and we’re trying to address accessibility, but with these prices… You could build a whole new building.”

Other Council members agreed and each voiced their disappointment Jan. 6, with the exception of Councilman Chris Bond, who was absent from the meeting.

“I thought we were looking at about $400,000 or so,” Councilman David Whitaker said, and Mayor Will Griffin confirmed the original project estimate was $448,000.