Community events launch at American Pie

FLOYD — American Pie, a restaurant in Floyd that opened at the beginning of the year, hosted its first weekly pool tournament and Bingo night under its new moniker at the end of July and this week, respectively, taking place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bingo at the Bar is at 7 p.m. each Monday, and Pool at the Pie tournaments begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. American Pie, formerly known as Ray’s Restaurant, is located at 1404 Floyd Highway N. in Floyd.

Everyone is welcome to play the first hour or so, but patrons after 8 p.m. must be older than 21.

Upon the restaurant’s opening in March, co-owner Bill Taylor said his goal is for American Pie to be a “casual, pleasant place where patrons can relax” because “Floyd is a wonderful place to be.”

While breakfast is currently off the menu, American Pie offers steak, pizza, sandwiches, burgers and salads. There are also dessert options. The lunch menu is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the dinner menu is offered from 3-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. The bar side of the restaurant stays open as long as long as the neon bar sign is on.

With questions or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/americanpierestauran and send a message.