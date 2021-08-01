Angels stores expand hours

FLOYD — Angels in the Attic Ministries announced last week three store locations will operate under expanded hours, effective Tuesday, Aug. 3, thanks to an increased number of volunteers to provide staffing.

The decision was prompted by a lot of messages and comments from the community requesting Angels locations re-open on Tuesdays, Angels explained in a release, as Tuesdays are typically busy days at Angels stores with local residents seeking the necessities of life like clothing, footwear, dishes, frying pans, plates, tableware, lamps, chairs, desks, tables, crutches and wheelchairs.

Clothing donations are also once again being accepted, Angels added, noting donated clothing should not be ripped or soiled, as the nonprofit has no laundry facilities nor seamstresses available, and should be able to be hung on racks or placed on shelves.

The new hours of operation for the Angels in the Attic stores in Floyd, effective Aug. 3, are:

Angels Furniture Store — Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Angels Boutique — Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.