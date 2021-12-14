Third album evokes powerful moments for Floyd native

Surrounded by miracles and yearning to bless others, Tara Hollandsworth released her third CD in July titled “I Claim The Name.”

Hollandworth said I Claim The Name will “forever” be tied to at least two “memorable and powerful” moments.

One, she said, is the news that there were four spots on her husband’s liver and three on his lungs. “That was a tough pill to swallow since (Darrell) was just healed of cancer two years ago.”

The other powerful moment, Hollandsworth said, is the first track of the album, “Jesus Loves Me,” sung by her five-year-old son who was diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

“Music has done wonders for him. He loves to sing and because of the power of prayer he sings and talks all the time,” she said.

Hollandsworth released her first album, “He Knows My Name,” as a senior at Floyd County High School and the second, “It’s a God Thing,” in 2017.

She said local videographer Cameron Goad has helped her shoot two music videos, the most recent of which is included on I Claim The Name.