Third album evokes powerful moments for Floyd native

Surrounded by miracles and yearning to bless others, Tara Hollandsworth released her third CD in July titled “I Claim The Name.”
Hollandworth said I Claim The Name will “forever” be tied to at least two “memorable and powerful” moments.
One, she said, is the news that there were four spots on her husband’s liver and three on his lungs. “That was a tough pill to swallow since (Darrell) was just healed of cancer two years ago.”
The other powerful moment, Hollandsworth said, is the first track of the album, “Jesus Loves Me,” sung by her five-year-old son who was diagnosed with nonverbal autism.
“Music has done wonders for him. He loves to sing and because of the power of prayer he sings and talks all the time,” she said.
Hollandsworth released her first album, “He Knows My Name,” as a senior at Floyd County High School and the second, “It’s a God Thing,” in 2017.
She said local videographer Cameron Goad has helped her shoot two music videos, the most recent of which is included on I Claim The Name.
Hollandsworth said early-December, singing has allowed her to share her testimony, and “let others know that there’s hope in the Lord no matter what you’re going through.”
The community support Hollandsworth and her family has received during the past several years is a testament to Floyd’s reputation of answering when neighbors are in need.
“All the prayers that my family has received from the community have been immeasurable,” she said.
Hollandsworth often performs at church and community events, including singing the National Anthem at the Floyd County Fair in September, hosting singings at Willis Full Gospel Church where she is a lifelong member, and singing in local revivals.
Hollandworth said she’s often asked why she doesn’t try her hand at American Idol or The Voice. “I have always felt my ministry isn’t about ‘making it big’,” she explained. “I find more joy in blessing others and potentially leading someone to the Lord through my music.”
To stay up-to-date on Hollandworth’s projects and future releases, visit “Tara Sings Gospel” on Facebook or visit www.tarasingsgospel.ecwid.com.