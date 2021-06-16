Annual picnic provides fellowship for Floyd veterans

Floyd’s VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127 teamed up to provide a free meal of barbecue and sides for all Floyd County veterans and their families on June 13 during their second annual Veterans Picnic.

While the picnic was cancelled last year, the organizations said, more veterans and family members attended this year than in 2019 — about 100.

Danielle Rock, from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services office of Veteran and Family Support, spoke with many veterans and family members, and provided literature and contact information. She can be reached at (804) 839-0480 or danielle.rock@dvs.virginia.gov.

State Senator David Sutterlein (R) and his family attended to support veterans in Senate District 19. He spent time speaking with many of the attendees.

American Legion Commander Rick Syx and VFW Commander Richard Telling were pleased with the large turnout, and to see many of the long-time members of the two posts gather for a good meal and good conversation.

The VFW meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and the American Legion meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.