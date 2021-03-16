Women’s Leadership Committee brings ag to classrooms

An all-volunteer organization, the Floyd County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee strives to help children learn about agriculture and promote agricultural practices through a number of annual events including 4-H Day and the county fair. The group works closely with local schools through Agriculture in the Classroom during Agricultural Literacy Week, which is happening now and lasts until Friday.

Betty Blackwell, the Women’s Leadership Committee chair, said there are about 10 active members in the committee who lend a hand in revolving workshops, hands-on activities and annual projects. The week of March 22-26 is national Agriculture Week, and March 23 is national Agriculture Day.

For the past 11 years during Agricultural Literacy Week, the Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee has read an agriculturally themed book to kindergarteners through third-graders. This year, the audience will include students K to fifth grade.

Chosen by Agriculture in the Classroom, the book being highlighted during 2021 is “How did that get in my lunchbox? The story of food” by Christine Butterworth. A copy of the book is donated to each classroom after the reading, along with a poster, and a copy is also presented to the county library.