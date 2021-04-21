Floyd man sentenced to five years for soliciting minor

“He is a sexual predator,” Branscom said. “He is a danger to the community. His sentence should include prison time beyond the statutory minimum sentence of five years.”

Defense Attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg told the court that the matter in Indiana nearly 40 years ago was not an indication of a pattern because he was never charged, and he had a perfectly clean record before his arrest in Christiansburg in 2020.

In sentencing, Fleenor said the lack of a charge from the Indian incident leaves Penrose with “not even a parking ticket” on his criminal record before the arrest in 2020 and, as a first offender, should be considered.

While the prison time of five years was the mandatory minimum sentence, Fleenor’s sentence keeps Penrose on probation for the entire 10 years following his release, and Penrose must also register with the state as a violent sexual offender. A probation violation could send him back to prison.

In another long sentencing hearing Tuesday, both prosecutor Branscom and Judge Fleenor agreed with a list of victims and former Parent Teach Association participants at Check Elementary School that admitted embezzler and former PTA president Tina Wooten Alley should not go to prison for draining more than $6,000 of the organization’s funds off for her family’s expenses.