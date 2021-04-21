Floyd man sentenced to five years for soliciting minor

Convicted child predator Darren Wayne Penrose of Floyd was sentenced to five years in prison with 10 years hanging over his head, and an additional decade on probation, after a sentencing hearing that lasted more than 90 minutes in Circuit Court Tuesday. Court records indicate Penrose didn’t have as much as a parking ticket before his 2020 arrest involving an undercover detective.
Penrose, 58, entered guilty pleas on Sept. 8, 2020, for two felony charges of using a computer to urge sexual activity of a minor and a third felony of solicitation of a minor for sex could have brought sentences of up to 50 years in prison.
While Penrose thought he was communicating online with a 13-year-old last year he was instead suggesting sexual things to undercover Detective Maureen McClanahan in Christiansburg.
As part of the investigation, prosecutors say Penrose admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old minor in Indiana in 1986, when he was 23, but he was never charged.
In testimony Tuesday, McClanahan outlined correspondence with Penrose, including one where he sent a photo of his erect penis and two others where he asked her to perform obscene acts on herself. Police officers arrested Penrose after a suggested meeting for sexual contact between the two was scheduled but never consummated.
After his arrest and being told that the “13-year-old” was a female police officer, Penrose claimed that he was aware but decided to “play along.”
McClanahan told the court that her experience in such cases indicated Penrose felt like he was talking with a 13-year-old girl. In sentencing, Judge Mike Fleenor told Penrose that he doubted his claim that Penrose knew he was corresponding with an adult cop.
Family and friends of Penrose from Floyd and Indiana, where he lived before, testified that he was a “gentile, kind man” who they felt was entrapped by police. His wife said her husband would not have done such a thing without “being lured.” When Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom asked her about the actions between her husband at age 23 with a 15-year-old minor, she said she was 15 when she had a relationship with an older man and suggested it was the girls’ fault and not her husband’s.
Branscom asked several of Penrose’s family members if they knew about the sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl more than three decades ago, and they said they had not heard of it.
Penrose’s relatives referred to him as a “devout man of God” and praised his work in Bible Study groups in while in jail and his production of pamphlets and books, including one titled “Looking For a Few Bad Men.”
In his closing arguments Branscom said the sexual involvement with a 15-year-old in Indiana in 1986 showed a pattern of predatory sexual behavior toward underage women.
“He is a sexual predator,” Branscom said. “He is a danger to the community. His sentence should include prison time beyond the statutory minimum sentence of five years.”
Defense Attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg told the court that the matter in Indiana nearly 40 years ago was not an indication of a pattern because he was never charged, and he had a perfectly clean record before his arrest in Christiansburg in 2020.
In sentencing, Fleenor said the lack of a charge from the Indian incident leaves Penrose with “not even a parking ticket” on his criminal record before the arrest in 2020 and, as a first offender, should be considered.
While the prison time of five years was the mandatory minimum sentence, Fleenor’s sentence keeps Penrose on probation for the entire 10 years following his release, and Penrose must also register with the state as a violent sexual offender. A probation violation could send him back to prison.
In another long sentencing hearing Tuesday, both prosecutor Branscom and Judge Fleenor agreed with a list of victims and former Parent Teach Association participants at Check Elementary School that admitted embezzler and former PTA president Tina Wooten Alley should not go to prison for draining more than $6,000 of the organization’s funds off for her family’s expenses.
Wooten, of Pilot, pled guilty to twin felonies of grand larceny and embezzlement in November of last year. She told the court that her family had run into serious financial problems and she tapped the PTA funds more than 40 times to pay $6,028 in bills and obligations.
“The trust is gone,” former Check PTA treasurer Crystal Whitlock testified before hearing. “Our charity is without a home.”
She and others said people blame the PTA officers and the school for not discovering the embezzlements earlier. They said Wooten Alley’s actions damaged the PTA’s reputation and the school, the students and their parents.
Branscom’s said the requests by the PTA members led him to request no jail time for Wooten Alley so she would not be separated from her four children. Instead, he recommended a five-year sentence suspended but with 1,000 hours of community service.
“That’s a lot of hours,” he told the court, “but it helps her show a commitment to make amends.”
“I’m so sorry for what I did,” Wooten Alley told the judge before sentencing.
Fleenor prefaced his sentencing by telling the school, its teachers, its parents and the PTA that they were not to blame for what happened. “You are the victims,” he said. “This was not your fault.”
Fleenor placed Wooten Alley on five years of probation, the length of her suspended sentence, and saying she needs to do “at least 200 hours” per year of community service.
“If you complete the 1,000 hours in a shorter length of time, good for you,” he said.
Alley’s attorney said the restitution payment of $6,028 and change would be made to the Circuit Clerk’s office for disbursement to Check Elementary.
In other matters before the Court this Tuesday and last week:
- Judge Fleenor gave Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne of Elliston 60 days in jail for fleeing from law enforcement and five years suspended prison time for aggravated sexual battery;
- The court set Oct. 25 for the start of a two-day jury trial for area bluegrass musician Ben Silcox on felony charges of production and child pornography involving an underage county girls;
- The judge set Sept. 13 for start of a two-day jury trial of Erin Matthew Raymond McNeal on an aggravated sexual battery of a minor, a charge of filming child pornography and two counts of possession of child porn;
- In a third child pornography case on Tuesday’s docket, a trial for Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd was set for June 22;
- Four years’ probation for Noah Robert Brean of Narrows was revoked entirely, and Brean was sent to prison to finish out his sentence;
- Granting of a trial date on a murder charge against Robert Joseph Gibbons, no address listed, was continued to July 6;
The judge denied a bond request from Travis Owen Butler of Hardy, who awaits final resolution on a previous conviction for conspiring to obtain money by false pretenses;