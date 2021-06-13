Fourth year of Small Town Summer starts Thursday

FLOYD — Small Town Summer, an annual community event series at Warren G. Lineberry Park kicks off Thursday, June 17, in the center of town. With a variety of offerings, the family-friendly events will begin at 6 p.m. every other Thursday until Aug. 26.
Amanda Bocchi and The Soul Flood will open the first night on Thursday. The Soul Flood is a neo-soul band from Roanoke with musical elements from jazz harmony, hip hop beats, roots music and a soul vibe to get the music started on the right foot for the season.
Floyd’s own Music Road Co., a band that moves fluidly from funk to reggae, rock to afrobeat, will be the main act of the first night of the series with tunes from blues and soul to island dance and back again.
Following the music will be The Croods: A New Age (2020). Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. As tensions between the neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another and survive together.
Enjoy an opening set July 1 with the sacred steel playing of DaShawn Hickman. Hickman will be joined by Charlie Hunter on guitar (whose mind-boggling guitar technique has garnered him fans around the world) and Nick Falk (Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers and more) on drums.
Featured July 1 will be the outstanding music of Amythyst Kiah. With an unforgettable voice that’s both unfettered and exquisitely controlled, the Tennessee-raised singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah always expands on her uncompromising artistry.
Her standout song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.
Darrell Scott will return to Floyd during the July 15 event. A multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating.
Scott recently toured with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band (two years with each) and has been named “songwriter of the year” by both ASCAP and NSAI.
Warming things up for Scott will be Galax songstress Dori Freeman whose songs are infused with heartbreak and speak for women everywhere, channeling Appalachian women in a way that harkens back to Loretta Lynn.
Thursday, July 29 will feature a honky tonk dance party with the legendary Redd Volkaert, probably best known as the most Roy Nichols-like successor to the great Roy Nichols in Merle Haggard’s famous backup band, the Strangers. Canada native Volkaert had no difficulty establishing his place among the country’s top Telecaster guitar slingers. However, to call Volkaert a mere Nichols-like Stranger would be selling short his seemingly effortless ability to conjure up at will a vast array of complex guitar styles and techniques in countless genres and subgenres of country, rock, jazz, swing, surf, etc.
Following the great music July 29 will be the movie Trolls World Tour (2020). Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music — funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.
Opening up Aug. 12 will be Tatiana’s & Sonya’s Card Catalog, a band led by Tatiana Hargreaves, who has been on the forefront of an up and coming generation of old time, bluegrass and new acoustic musicians. From placing first at the Clifftop Appalachian Fiddle Contest, to her bluegrass fiddling on Laurie Lewis’ GRAMMY-nominated album The Hazel & Alice Sessions, Hargreaves shows a musical fluency that flows between old time and bluegrass worlds with ease.
Featured Aug. 12, on an evening of old time and bluegrass music, is High Fidelity, which draws much of its inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and a host of lesser known regional artists from the same era. Many have described them as the new Johnson Mountain Boys, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation.
The band consists of four outstanding musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition. Jeremy Stephens, banjo and guitar; Corrina Rose Logston, fiddler and harmony vocalist; Vickie Vaughn, who plays upright bass and contributes vocals; and Daniel Amick, guitar, mandolin and vocals.
Following the great music will be show the Pixar movie Onward (2020). Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good adventure, their journey is filled with cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when dear Mom finds out her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore to bring her beloved boys back home.
Floyd Small Town Summer closes out the year Aug. 26 with a party featuring the incredible NO BS! Brass Band. Based in Richmond, No BS! Brass has quickly earned a reputation as a premiere band to see for heart-pounding energy and uncontrollable dancing. They have the look of New Orleans with the raw sound all their own. They take their music into uncharted territory, embracing the spirit of New Orleans into its original East Coast modern funk.
The final evening will begin with the incomparable Shayna Steele, known from recordings with Snarky Puppy and Moby and a host of other stars. Shayna has performed with the likes of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Bette Midler and Steely Dan.