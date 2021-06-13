Fourth year of Small Town Summer starts Thursday

Following the great music July 29 will be the movie Trolls World Tour (2020). Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music — funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Opening up Aug. 12 will be Tatiana’s & Sonya’s Card Catalog, a band led by Tatiana Hargreaves, who has been on the forefront of an up and coming generation of old time, bluegrass and new acoustic musicians. From placing first at the Clifftop Appalachian Fiddle Contest, to her bluegrass fiddling on Laurie Lewis’ GRAMMY-nominated album The Hazel & Alice Sessions, Hargreaves shows a musical fluency that flows between old time and bluegrass worlds with ease.

Featured Aug. 12, on an evening of old time and bluegrass music, is High Fidelity, which draws much of its inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and a host of lesser known regional artists from the same era. Many have described them as the new Johnson Mountain Boys, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation.