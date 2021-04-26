A new Pony Express: Steed Conveyance launches

WILLIS — Steed Conveyance, a small business in Willis with four employees, launched in March with the goal of getting products to consumers faster, delivering a range of items from food to fencing supplies.

Dean Gravely, a 40-year Floyd resident and the company’s general manager, said a lot of research went into setting up Steed Conveyance. “We identified our potential customer base, the localities we wanted to serve and the services that we felt the New River Valley needed. It was time consuming coming up with the exact formula…”

Steed Conveyance wasn’t started to compete with the U.S. Postal Service, which has experienced a number of obstacles and delays during the pandemic, Gravely said, but instead serves as a supplement to enhance it.

“We respect the hefty job the USPS does every day — but Steed Conveyance offers services the Postal Service does not,” said Katrina Gravely. “We offer same day delivery and courier service, airport parcel pickup and delivery, large parcel delivery, same day vendor and retail package service.”

Each person at Steed Conveyance has a specialty, Gravely said, whether it be small items like documents or large items such as animal feed.