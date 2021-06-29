Local golfers place in Junior Golf Tour

FLOYD — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour for 2021 is underway with two of the scheduled tournaments having taken place June 14 and June 24, respectively, in Radford and at the Greenbrier.

The tour opened Monday, June 14 at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford. Floyd had three golfers place in the 15-16 years old division.

McKenzie Weddle had the best showing of local golfers. The rising junior had three birdies en route to a second place finish with 72.

Ryne Bond had a 77 to finish fifth. Corey Powers shot a 90 to finish 14th.

In the 13-14 age group, Isaiah Cantrell tied for seventh. He shot a 14-over 86.

The second tour event was held at the Greenbrier Wednesday, June 23. Corey Powers was the only local golfer in the 15-16 age group, finishing 10th with 62.

In the 13-14 age group, Peyton Mason finished fifth with a 52.

Upcoming events include July 13 at Auburn Hills in Riner and July 19 at Blacksburg Country Club. The Tour championships will be held July 26-27 at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield.