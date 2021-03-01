NRDH offering special schedule for second doses, nearly 3,000 Floyd residents vaccinated

A special event by the New River Health District and Montgomery County Emergency Services was held Saturday at Radford University to administer vaccines to those who received the vaccine before Jan. 29. NRHD is hosting a number of “special opportunities” this week at the Blue Ridge Church for those in need of receiving their second dose.
Those who received their first dose between Jan. 18-22 should go on Tuesday or Wednesday, and those who received their first dose between Jan. 25-29 should go Thursday or Friday.
The Blue Ridge church is located at 1655 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg, and patients should bring a photo ID and CDC vaccination card. A “Vaccination Screening and Encounter” form is also required. The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“It is very important to get your second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District. “These vaccines require two doses to provide full protection for yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.”
To learn more about local vaccination efforts, visit https://www.nrvroadtowellness.com/covid-vaccines. Find the necessary form at https://www.nrvroadtowellness.com/vaccine-second-dose.
The Virginia Department of Health announced on Feb. 26 that three residents of Southwest Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7, a variant of the COVID-19 virus that first emerged from the U.K.
Statewide 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and three cases of the B.1.351 variant, which first emerged in South Africa, have been identified.
The New River Health District states that as of last Wednesday, 2,809 Floyd County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no evidence, according to Reuters, that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not effective against B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.
Positively for the New River Health District, after about a week of weather-related delays and closures, second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Christiansburg site on Feb. 16.
A single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved on Feb. 27, and VDH announced that the vaccine will be available this week across the state. About 69,000 doses are expected to be available to the state, which will be utilized by mass vaccination efforts statewide, according to VDH.
VDH also stated it “encourages all providers who schedule vaccine appointments to advise individuals which vaccine they will receive, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from those available from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in that it requires only one dose, rather than two. All three vaccines have been proven to be effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.”