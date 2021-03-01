NRDH offering special schedule for second doses, nearly 3,000 Floyd residents vaccinated

Statewide 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and three cases of the B.1.351 variant, which first emerged in South Africa, have been identified.

The New River Health District states that as of last Wednesday, 2,809 Floyd County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no evidence, according to Reuters, that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not effective against B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

Positively for the New River Health District, after about a week of weather-related delays and closures, second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Christiansburg site on Feb. 16.

A single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved on Feb. 27, and VDH announced that the vaccine will be available this week across the state. About 69,000 doses are expected to be available to the state, which will be utilized by mass vaccination efforts statewide, according to VDH.

VDH also stated it “encourages all providers who schedule vaccine appointments to advise individuals which vaccine they will receive, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from those available from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in that it requires only one dose, rather than two. All three vaccines have been proven to be effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.”