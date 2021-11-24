Main Street crash injures one

One individual was transported for treatment of injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a light pole in front of the Floyd Baptist Church on Main Street.

The crash was reported at about 9:05 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, with Floyd County Medics already on-scene.

Sgt. Richard Garletts of the Virginia State Police said the trooper who responded issued a summons for the incident, but no additional information was released as of noon, Nov. 24.

This article will be updated as more details become available.