Trees down across county, 229 without power
  • Updated
Floyd Co. Seal

FLOYD — Floyd County Volunteer Firefighters are responding across the county this afternoon to a number of downed trees from strong winds. Two downed trees were reported by 11:30 a.m., and most have been cleared with local resources. An additional two, both in the Indian Valley area, were reported about 12:30 p.m.

V-DOT was requested to assist with clearing one in Indian Valley on Horse Ridge Road that had originally blocked both lanes. Within 20-minutes of arriving, one lane had been successfully cleared, and two units were on scene as of 1 p.m.

The first unit to arrive said the tree was “good-sized” while requesting V-DOT assistance. Dispatchers told units at 1:20 p.m. that V-DOT could not provide an ETA due to the amount of calls its receiving. Captain 4 reported that the "tree's in two pieces" but a "loader" is needed to get it out of the road completely.

Winds of 25-30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph are expected to continue throughout today until 2 a.m. tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Appalachian Power was reporting 229 customer outages in Floyd County at about 2 p.m., with 1,518 in Carroll County and 225 in Montgomery County.

Update 1:50 p.m.

Dispatchers made first responders aware of down power lines blocking an area of Poor Farm Road at 1:30 p.m. Firefighters from Station 1 were on-scene as of 1:50 p.m., and Appalachian Power estimated a half-hour ETA to respond.

