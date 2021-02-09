New county administrator named

The executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission, Dr. Linda S. Millsaps, was named Floyd County’s new administrator during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. Millsaps will assume the county administrator duties beginning March 1, Chairman Joe Turman announced at the group’s meeting.

In addition to Millsaps’ 20 years in public sector positions, she also has strong connection to Floyd County, where she owns property, and it also played a role in meeting and courting the man who is now her husband.

Because he lived in North Carolina and she in West Virginia 25 years ago, they spent time together in and around the county.

“We fell in love with the county,” she told the Press Tuesday. They obtained their marriage license at the Floyd County Courthouse and were married at Chateau Morrissette. She calls the county a place with “many positive memories” and adds: “I am so excited to be part of the Floyd County team.”

A political science and history graduate of American University, Millsaps has a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a doctoral degree in Policy Analysis and Political Science of Local Government from West Virginia University.