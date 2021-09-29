Relentless in love: Joshua’s HOPE

“I knew what she meant. I suppose ‘relentless’ is the only word that could be used to describe the crazy family who brought live music in and out of the ward daily; who scheduled rounds of Go-Fish as religiously as the other ‘therapies’ he was receiving; who decorated the largest hospital room on the wing from floor to ceiling with hundreds — possibly thousands — of cards that had poured in from their loving community … Our friends and ‘extended family’ in Floyd, Southwest Virginia, and other areas of the country mean business when they love. They are relentless.”