Relentless in love: Joshua’s HOPE

One of three Floyd children rallied around in the mid-2000s during battles with cancer, Joshua Cantrell’s 18th birthday was celebrated with live music and fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 25, and more than $4,000 was raised to benefit the scholarship established in his memory.
Joshua was born Sept. 17, 2003, and died Feb. 26, 2007, at age three, about two months after healthcare providers discovered a malignant tumor on his brain.
Annual Joshua’s HOPE (Helping Out by Promoting Education) events began in 2008 as a way to pay forward the love, kindness and support received by the Cantrells during Joshua’s illness, and help provide Floyd County High School students with scholarships that will help them make positive changes in their communities in the future.
The Joshua Cantrell Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to a number of FCHS graduates during the past 13 years, including Mitchell Thompson, Chloe Boothe, Josep O’Campo and Mallorie Gardner in 2021.
Joshua’s journey, along with those of Chance Harman and Kassidy Foster, is preserved at www.samefight.org.
Laura Cantrell, Joshua’s mother, explained this week the 2021 Joshua’s High Noon for HOPE on Sept. 25 was largely driven by Joshua’s siblings, AJ, Isaiah and Sydney, “who wouldn’t hear about the possibility of not having it,” and some of their friends that were willing to donate their time and various talents.
Joshua’s father is Travis Cantrell, assistant principal and former athletic director at FCHS.
Music was provided largely by family members and their bands, Sept. 25, including performances by AJ, a local music favorite of his own volition, and Joel Pratt, Joshua’s maternal grandfather.
The 2021 High HOPE at Noon graphic was designed by Elijah Underwood. Hay rides were offered throughout the day, and community members enjoyed lawn games, fellowship and a raffle for a quilt made by Nelene Wood of Christiansburg.
“The community pulled together (in 2007) in ways that have defined us since then,” Laura said Sept. 28. She recalled the variety of fundraising events hosted around Floyd County during that time, from haircutting marathons to quilt raffles to alumni games, that showed every talent’s value in the community.
Even now, she noted, the “very unique love and support” the community offers families in need is never-ending through the Medical Charities of Floyd and other events established to benefit seriously ill children, such as the annual Tractor Run.
More than a decade ago, in May 2007, Laura posted an entry in the Cantrell Family Journal on the Same Fight website, detailing a call she received shortly after Joshua’s passing in which a specialist referred to the amount of love Joshua received as “relentless — in a good way”:
“I knew what she meant. I suppose ‘relentless’ is the only word that could be used to describe the crazy family who brought live music in and out of the ward daily; who scheduled rounds of Go-Fish as religiously as the other ‘therapies’ he was receiving; who decorated the largest hospital room on the wing from floor to ceiling with hundreds — possibly thousands — of cards that had poured in from their loving community … Our friends and ‘extended family’ in Floyd, Southwest Virginia, and other areas of the country mean business when they love. They are relentless.”
The relentless blessings continue in 2021, with more than $4,000 raised Sept. 25 to benefit FCHS graduates.
Find more information and future events from Joshua’s HOPE at https://bit.ly/2Ybvo6J or by searching “Joshua’s HOPE” on Facebook.