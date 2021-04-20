Upcoming primary reminder, campaign finance reports released

The Republican Party Nomination for the 7th District Delegate Seat, to be vacated by Nick Rush (R), will be decided on Saturday, April 24. Candidates for this primary include Floyd’s Marie March, Riner’s Lowell Bowman and Christiansburg’s Sherri Blevins.
The Republican Party of Floyd released a statement on April 15 to remind community members of the primary during the last weekend of the month. All registered voters in Floyd County can participate in this Firehouse Primary between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Community Room, 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.
Under the rules governing this primary, all eligible voters will be required to provide identification as defined by the State Board of Elections, and to fully complete a Statement of Intent form. All voting will be by paper ballot, selecting only one candidate per ballot, and no write-ins will be recognized. Voting will be permitted curbside for disabled persons by request upon arrival at the library, FCRP stated.
Campaign finance reports were published on the Department of Elections website during the first two weeks of April and included donations varying from early- to mid-March to the end of the month.
In the race for the Republican Party nomination for the 7th District seat, Marie March has spent nearly three times more than opponents Bowman and Blevins. According to finance reports, March jump started her campaign with about $30,000 of her personal funds, most of it going toward advertisements like signs and posters.
Between March 11 and March 31, March received seven donations from individuals totaling $875, four of which were less than $100, and did not have to be itemized, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Bowman of Riner received $4,500 in donations at the beginning of his campaign on March 15, and as of the month’s end, had more than $1,000 remaining from those funds after paying for graphics and marketing products.
Montgomery County Supervisor Blevins received more than $11,000 between March 9 and March 31, including from a number of businesses such as Shelor Motor Mile Inc. of Christiansburg ($3,000) and Impact Graphics contributed ($2,000).
General Assembly Senator David Suetterlein has donated a total of $700 to Blevins’ campaign — $200 from personal funds and $500 from Suetterlein for Senate. Six individuals have donated less than $100, equaling $150.
There are no Virginia election laws that state elected officials can not donate campaign funds to another officials’ campaign, according to research into Virginia Campaign Finance Laws and Policies.
With questions about the Firehouse Primary on April 24, contact the Republican Party of Floyd County at comms@floydvagop.org.