Upcoming primary reminder, campaign finance reports released

The Republican Party Nomination for the 7th District Delegate Seat, to be vacated by Nick Rush (R), will be decided on Saturday, April 24. Candidates for this primary include Floyd’s Marie March, Riner’s Lowell Bowman and Christiansburg’s Sherri Blevins.

The Republican Party of Floyd released a statement on April 15 to remind community members of the primary during the last weekend of the month. All registered voters in Floyd County can participate in this Firehouse Primary between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Community Room, 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.

Under the rules governing this primary, all eligible voters will be required to provide identification as defined by the State Board of Elections, and to fully complete a Statement of Intent form. All voting will be by paper ballot, selecting only one candidate per ballot, and no write-ins will be recognized. Voting will be permitted curbside for disabled persons by request upon arrival at the library, FCRP stated.

Campaign finance reports were published on the Department of Elections website during the first two weeks of April and included donations varying from early- to mid-March to the end of the month.