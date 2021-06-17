Classical concerts at EcoVillage

FLOYD — The Monday, June 28, EcoVillage concert at 6:30 p.m. is set to be a treat, according to organizers, with a significant focus on local musicians. It will begin with a performance by the Blue Ridge Strings students sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival and the June Bug Center.

Blue Ridge Strings, a program has provided weekly after-school violin and cello lessons for four years — as well as enrichment activities for elementary-grade Floyd students – with the goal of instilling a deep appreciation for classical music and specific skill in performance.

Misha Wiley, former cello teacher in the Blue Ridge Strings program, will be performing “Adagio” by Henri Casadesus. He will be a freshman this fall in the Cormier Honors College at Longwood University.

Floyd’s Heather Blake, a freshman at the University of North Carolina School for the Arts and multiple recipients of VBRMF scholarships, will be performing the finale of Bruch’s “Concerto in G minor.” She is a member of the VBRMF Board, teaches in the Blue Ridge Strings program, and was winner of the prestigious Winston-Salem Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition in 2020.