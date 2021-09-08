Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitties Utica and Utah, sisters who are very close and would ideally be adopted together.

These beautiful tabby kittens were born in mid-June and were raised with lots of love and attention. Utica and Utah are used to being around kids, and both are healthy and have started their vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting them or any of the felines and canines at the Floyd County Humane Society, fill out an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html, and a volunteer will contact you.

With further questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.