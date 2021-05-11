Nonprofits explain donation requests to Town Council

Near the end of the Floyd Town Council meeting Thursday, the council members agreed to budget $17,500 for town donations to local groups and nonprofits for fiscal year 2021-2022, which is nearly half of the amount requested in donations.
The council heard from four groups Thursday, two of which work together in preserving Floyd County’s history: the Old Church Gallery and the Floyd County Historical Society. Although they have faced challenges during the pandemic, neither group has been idle, and members are looking forward to interacting with the public again.
The Old Church Gallery collects local artifacts and stories to highlight the culture of the area, and shares them with new generations of Floyd residents, locals and visitors. While the gallery has been closed because of the pandemic, it hopes to reopen later this summer.
Catherine Pauley, one of the gallery’s curators, showed council members several examples of artifacts that the gallery has collected during the past few years: a tailgate by Mark Cox, with a herd of deer and a cabin, and some complex coverlets/fiber art.
During its year-long closure, volunteers at The Old Church gallery have been working on transcribing oral histories that were collected in interviews at the turn of the century, Pauley told the council, mainly some from between 1999 and 2002.
“We’ve stayed home, but we’ve been pretty busy (and) made smart use of the time,” Pauley said, adding that she and other volunteers at the gallery have discussed establishing a community committee “to gather oral stories from the community” to be transcribed now. Pauley told the council members at the end of the presentation Thursday she would like to eventually see the gallery expand to be able to display more coverlets.
The Old Church Gallery requested a donation of $2,500 for FY21-22 from the town; the gallery was approved for a donation of $1,750 for FY20-21.
Floyd Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John McEnhill joined the council via Zoom to explain the chamber’s reasons for requesting $2,000 for FY21-22, which includes increased foot traffic and event planning due to lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
McEnhill told the council a big part of what the chamber has been doing during the pandemic has related to helping visitors navigate town to open businesses. It was also heavily involved last year with helping business owners navigate the Paycheck Protection Program, and other federal, state and regional funding opportunities.
Along with helping to market events such as FloydFest and Small Town Summer, the Chamber hopes to reopen to seven days a week soon, McEnhill said.
The chamber was gifted $2,500 from the town last year, and has requested $2,000 for FY21-22.
New River Community Action’s CEO Terry Smusz also joined the council virtually and explained that town funding is used only for the Floyd Emergency Assistance program, which benefits low-income families “that are just short of being able to pay a bill or buy their prescriptions.”
Smusz said funds can be used to take care of necessities like purchasing non-narcotic prescriptions, paying rent and paying utility bills, and during the pandemic, disbursements have ranged from $50 to $1,500. She added that NRCA is predicting a “dire need” from low-income families once federal stimulus payments cease and the “harsh reality” hits again.
Mayor Will Griffin asked Smusz about NRCA’s food programs, and Smusz said families facing food insecurity in Floyd County tend to choose one of the other food assistance options that don’t require proof of income.
NRCA is requesting $2,415 for FY21-22 and was previously approved for $2,300 for FY20-21.
Vice President Jim Slusher of the Floyd County Historical Society brought the council up-to-date on a number of ways the historical society is growing, including digitizing nearly 2,000 documents during the past year.
Slusher said the group of volunteers took the pandemic-related closure as “an opportunity” — instead of a hindrance — to expand and improve its website and online resources. Its website at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org contains about 1,800 historical records, including cemetery records, and showcases about 150 artifacts.
The Historical Society hopes to re-open its museum in June with a soft-opening, with community programs following shortly. Slusher said there are “a lot of moving parts” to reopening safely and getting back to regular offerings. In the meantime, the society has two on-going projects with the Floyd County Public Schools to bring some local history to students, including a history of Black communities in Floyd and distributing copies of the county’s founders map.
Slusher told council members the museum is “busting at the seams” in regard to how many community artifacts can be displayed and mentioned the possibility of transitioning to a larger facility with a “combination of genealogy center, offices and storage.” Slusher added the museum needs some maintenance, such as painting and cleaning the gutters.
For FY21-22, the Historical Society requested $5,000, nearly double what it requested last fiscal year.
Councilman David Whitaker suggested the budget figure for FY21-22’s donations to be $17,500 as council members made adjustments to the budget on a spreadsheet. Last year, the council donated a total of $12,450 to about 15 Floyd nonprofits.
Only three regular council meetings remain before the deadline for the town’s annual budget for FY21-22, which begins in July. Residents have two opportunities to bring town fiscal concerns to the council during public hearings June 3 and June 17.