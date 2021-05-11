Nonprofits explain donation requests to Town Council

Near the end of the Floyd Town Council meeting Thursday, the council members agreed to budget $17,500 for town donations to local groups and nonprofits for fiscal year 2021-2022, which is nearly half of the amount requested in donations.

The council heard from four groups Thursday, two of which work together in preserving Floyd County’s history: the Old Church Gallery and the Floyd County Historical Society. Although they have faced challenges during the pandemic, neither group has been idle, and members are looking forward to interacting with the public again.

The Old Church Gallery collects local artifacts and stories to highlight the culture of the area, and shares them with new generations of Floyd residents, locals and visitors. While the gallery has been closed because of the pandemic, it hopes to reopen later this summer.

Catherine Pauley, one of the gallery’s curators, showed council members several examples of artifacts that the gallery has collected during the past few years: a tailgate by Mark Cox, with a herd of deer and a cabin, and some complex coverlets/fiber art.