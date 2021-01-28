Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Honey, a lovely grey tabby girl, who is about two years old. She is sweet, though a little shy.
She is healthy, spayed, vaccinated and tested negative for FELV/FIV. She is elegant, delicate, loves to stare and be with you. She loves pets and talks to you quite a lot when you aren't paying attention to her. She is only briefly tolerant of being held. She loves attention but will also just sit next to you and stare until you pet her.
Honey lives up to her name and is a very loving cat.
If you are interested in adopting, you can find our application online www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.
If you would like more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.