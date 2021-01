Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitty Beckley. Beckley is a sweet little boy, about 11 weeks of age, who was found as a stray.

He has started his vaccines and tested negative for FELV/FIV. Beckley is still a little scared of new things but loves to be held and cuddled.

To meet Beckley or any other of our foster cats or dogs call (540) 745-7207. Also, we offer low- and no-cost spay/neuters.