Hall reappointed in Northam administration

Floyd County’s David Hall, who is the president of Soil & Environmental Technology Inc. in Christiansburg, has been reappointed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration to serve on the Board for Professional Soil Scientists Wetland Professionals and Geologists, the governor announced on Feb. 12. Hall was first appointed to the board in 2018.

Hall says that his role on the board consists of “making sure that individuals who practice in these fields are qualified and ready to support Virginia's business climate.”

“People who practice in these fields are responsible for guiding others who need assistance making decisions that affect the health, safety and welfare of all Virginians,” Hall said. “They are very much environmental fields, and it's exciting and very rewarding being part of not only protecting, but assuring wise and responsible use of our natural resources.”

Hall states that the board recognizes the crucial role the state’s foundation plays in its regular functioning.

“As a soil scientist, I am very biased toward recognizing the importance of soil. Unless you're a sailor always at sea, all of your activities take place, or are supported on, the soil. Most of your food, clothing and shelter depends on its health,” said Hall. “I am proud to be living in a time and place where people recognize and value this and am proud to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth in this regard.”