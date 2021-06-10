Supervisors approve $41.4 million budget with tax hikes

FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday gave final approval to a $41,422,030 budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, funded in part by a three-and-a-half cent increase per $100 in real estate taxes for county residents, along with a hike in personal property taxes.
Two supervisors said they were not in favor of the amount of increase but joined the other three in approving the budget unanimously.
“I think we have a good budget in front of us,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe told the board before the vote. “I don’t agree with having both a stabilization and a contingency fund. I think they are the same thing.”
“I was not in favor of a tax increase,” said Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River District. “The minimum funding I could live with.” Like Boothe, she voted with the others to approve the budget.
“I can live with what we have done here,” said Board Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork.
Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman said the new budget serves core structures of the county like an upgrade to the EMS/Police radio communications system.
“We’re looking long term,” Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder told the board. “I think it will serve our kids. I have not received a phone call or message opposing any of the things that are in the budget.”
Of the budget of $41.42 million, $24.23 million is allocated to the county’s public school system (the totals include revenue funds from state and federal sources), which is a drop from the $43.07 million approved by the supervisors for the current fiscal year.
The Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement services budget was $1.89 million this year but is budgeted for $2.05 million, starting on July 1.
Emergency Medical Services’ budget rose from $1.21 million in this fiscal year to $1.29 million in the new fiscal period.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney office increased from $338,851 to $378,022.
For the new fiscal year, the county’s parks and recreation department requested $800,000 for two ball fields and a parking lot, which would have increased the budget from $143,459 to $976,429 but the board cut the $800,000, which gave the department $166,985.
For county contributions to community services agencies, the supervisors trimmed requests that totaled $687,268 to $656,958, a minor increase from the $656,268 allocated for the current fiscal year.
The new $4.83 radio system and a $1.82 shell building for the county’s Commerce Center are funded by an $6.7 million bank loans the county obtained at low interest rates but had to put the government administration up for collateral to Truist Bank.