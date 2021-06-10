Supervisors approve $41.4 million budget with tax hikes

FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday gave final approval to a $41,422,030 budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, funded in part by a three-and-a-half cent increase per $100 in real estate taxes for county residents, along with a hike in personal property taxes.

Two supervisors said they were not in favor of the amount of increase but joined the other three in approving the budget unanimously.

“I think we have a good budget in front of us,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe told the board before the vote. “I don’t agree with having both a stabilization and a contingency fund. I think they are the same thing.”

“I was not in favor of a tax increase,” said Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River District. “The minimum funding I could live with.” Like Boothe, she voted with the others to approve the budget.

“I can live with what we have done here,” said Board Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork.

Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman said the new budget serves core structures of the county like an upgrade to the EMS/Police radio communications system.