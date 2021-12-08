Floyd's creativity epicenter of Winterfest 2021

Attendees of the 27th Annual Winterfest Art and Craft Festival got the message: ‘Buy local and homemade.’ The free holiday tradition, held Saturday and Sunday, is one that showcases some of the best of the county’s creative artisanship and draws visitors in time for holiday gift shopping.
Last year, because of COVID, the Floyd Center for the Arts held a scaled-down version of Winterfest. Arts and crafts were consolidated in the Center’s Hayloft Gallery and attendance was staggered during regular business hours for most of December.
A virtual Winterfest website directing shoppers to artisan’s online shops was provided and the Center accommodated some visitors with private viewing appointments.
This year on Dec. 4-5, masks were donned for the Center’s oldest event, and the vendors that filled two floors were spaced further apart than in years past. The crowds were smaller on Saturday, Dec. 4, but attendees were making purchases and enjoying the festivities, which included children’s art activities, a quilt raffle, the Winterfest Café and a Festival of Trees and Wreaths Silent Auction.
Long-time Winterfest vendor and fabric artist Nancy Fox said she had almost sold out of her cloth bags by Saturday afternoon.
“I’m stunned,” she said.
A few booths down, woodworker James Grant of Little River Turning Bowls said sales were on the slow side, but “you never know. I’m always hopeful,” he said.
Returning Winterfest weaver, Rae Jean Rimmer gave yarn spinning demonstrations at her booth, which was stocked with her hand-woven sweaters, hats, scarfs and shawls.
Attendees watched artisan/blacksmith Cameron Woodruff of Camwise Practical School of Pertinacity work on his fantasy/sci-fi costume creations.
Barbara von Claparede provided samples of her authentic German Christmas Stollen, and vendor Regina Robinson Cox showcased hand-crafted items that included church sculptures made from wood reclaimed from the historic Roberson Mill as part of the Roberson Mill Restoration fundraising project.
The Festival of Trees and Wreaths lit up the Falcon Gallery with trees and wreaths designed and donated by more than 50 local businesses and organizations. Some of the trees and wreaths, part of a silent auction to benefit the Center, were packed with gifts and gift certificates with themes that represented the donating businesses.
Neckties served as tree garlands for the Finders Keepers Antique/variety shop. A shot glass was used as the base of a tree topping star for Five Mile Mountain Distillery’s tree. The Jessie Peterman Library’s wreath was donned with ornaments made from printed pages.
Along with local residents, visitors came from Radford, Salem, Dugspur and other regional places to find unique gifts of fine arts, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, home décor, honey and beeswax candles, woodcrafts, knitted apparel, ornaments and more, to meet the artist makers, and enjoy the holiday spirit.