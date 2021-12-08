Floyd's creativity epicenter of Winterfest 2021

Attendees of the 27th Annual Winterfest Art and Craft Festival got the message: ‘Buy local and homemade.’ The free holiday tradition, held Saturday and Sunday, is one that showcases some of the best of the county’s creative artisanship and draws visitors in time for holiday gift shopping.

Last year, because of COVID, the Floyd Center for the Arts held a scaled-down version of Winterfest. Arts and crafts were consolidated in the Center’s Hayloft Gallery and attendance was staggered during regular business hours for most of December.

A virtual Winterfest website directing shoppers to artisan’s online shops was provided and the Center accommodated some visitors with private viewing appointments.

This year on Dec. 4-5, masks were donned for the Center’s oldest event, and the vendors that filled two floors were spaced further apart than in years past. The crowds were smaller on Saturday, Dec. 4, but attendees were making purchases and enjoying the festivities, which included children’s art activities, a quilt raffle, the Winterfest Café and a Festival of Trees and Wreaths Silent Auction.

Long-time Winterfest vendor and fabric artist Nancy Fox said she had almost sold out of her cloth bags by Saturday afternoon.