Farmers Market preps for opening weekend, expands offerings

Since 2016, local farmers have sold $1 million in produce at the farmers market. While the market was more popular than ever in 2020, it lost just more than $1,000, which is less than it lost during the 2019 season. Banner sales, which are normally one of the market’s biggest sources of revenue, hit an all-time low during the pandemic, totaling $1,250.

Big Indian Farm had the most sales during 2020 with $47,983, making up 24 percent of all vendor sales. The next closest vendor was Wild Mountain Farm with $21,801, making up nearly 11 percent, according to the market’s financial records.

Crenshaw said, “a market would typically have five or six vegetable producers, a couple of meat farmers, two or three people selling baked goods and prepared foods, one or two selling eggs, and then usually a few people selling handmade crafts. (It) is a good mix ...It’s vibrant, it’s fun, people hang out and socialize … It's a real community gathering.”

The market charges a 3 percent commission on all sales by vendors during events, and it is also funded by local government donations, Sustain Floyd and Sustain Floyd’s related programs. Sustain Floyd developed the Floyd Farmers Market from the beginning “as a way to build resilience in the local food and farming community,” according to its website.