Farmers Market preps for opening weekend, expands offerings

More than a decade after its first market in 2010, the Floyd Farmers Market is expanding in a number of ways for its 2021 season, including the physical area of its Saturday market into The Village Green parking area, complete with tent-covered booths set up for vendors. The market will open for business at 9 a.m. May 1.
Also beginning this season, the market will launch an online store so community members may place an order from vendors during the week and pick up their items later and has added an extra market day on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m.
Woody Crenshaw, a Floyd resident of more than 20 years and a member of the market’s Board of Directors, said in March that the 2020 market season was “incredibly successful despite ever-evolving mandates and restrictions” that were placed on gatherings such as farmers markets at the beginning of the pandemic.
“(State regulations) included farmers markets as if we were restaurants,” Crenshaw said. “Then as things unfolded, it was realized that because of markets being outdoors and natural separation ... the rules changed,” and the 2020 season ended up being “wildly successful.”
Crenshaw presented the 2021 market changes to Floyd Town Council members at the beginning of the month at the request of the council to hear from local groups requesting donations for next fiscal year. He provided the council with the market’s 2020 annual report, which provides data to prove the market’s worth to the town.
Since 2016, local farmers have sold $1 million in produce at the farmers market. While the market was more popular than ever in 2020, it lost just more than $1,000, which is less than it lost during the 2019 season. Banner sales, which are normally one of the market’s biggest sources of revenue, hit an all-time low during the pandemic, totaling $1,250.
Big Indian Farm had the most sales during 2020 with $47,983, making up 24 percent of all vendor sales. The next closest vendor was Wild Mountain Farm with $21,801, making up nearly 11 percent, according to the market’s financial records.
Crenshaw said, “a market would typically have five or six vegetable producers, a couple of meat farmers, two or three people selling baked goods and prepared foods, one or two selling eggs, and then usually a few people selling handmade crafts. (It) is a good mix ...It’s vibrant, it’s fun, people hang out and socialize … It's a real community gathering.”
The market charges a 3 percent commission on all sales by vendors during events, and it is also funded by local government donations, Sustain Floyd and Sustain Floyd’s related programs. Sustain Floyd developed the Floyd Farmers Market from the beginning “as a way to build resilience in the local food and farming community,” according to its website.
During the April 1 Town council meeting, Crenshaw said “every dollar charged from the farmers and vendors is regressive” as local farmers are some of the least paid people in the county. He noted that he doesn’t know “of a farmers market that is sustainable without local government funding.”
One of the most popular weekends throughout Floyd Farmers Markets’ history is the last weekend of June, which continued during the pandemic. Consistently, the market has made more than $8,000 in those weekends during the past five years; in a typical year, at least two of the three most popular weekends occur in June.
The success of the market during the pandemic and increased community interest, along with necessary social distancing, led organizers to develop its expansion toward The Village Green, Crenshaw said. Plus, he noted, the market received more vendor applications for the 2021 season than they ever had.
Sustain Floyd worked “closely with the Floyd County Economic Development office in December to purchase about $37,000 worth of food from farmers markets vendors and deliver it to seven county food banks,” Crenshaw said. He added the market regularly offers SNAP coupons that “let you get $2 worth of food for every $1 spent.”
The online store is expected to go live at the beginning of May, the website states, and pickup for pre-orders will be on Thursdays. Visit the website online at www.floydfarmersmarket.org. Read more about Sustain Floyd’s role in supporting local farmers and the environment at www.sustainfloyd.org.
Visit the Floyd Farmers Market on Saturdays beginning May 1, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., under the Community Market Pavilion in Floyd, just off Locust Street and beside The Station.
Photo 1: The Floyd Farmers Market strives to connect the community to local farmers. Photo Courtesy of The Floyd Farmers Market
Photo 2: The farmers market is a community event that offers something for everyone. Photo Courtesy of The Floyd Farmers Market
Photo 3: A number of goods are available at the weekly Floyd Farmers Market. Photo Courtesy of The Floyd Farmers Market
Photo 4: The Floyd Farmers Market takes place at the Community Market Pavilion off Locust Street in Floyd. Photo by Abby Whitt