Man to pay court costs through community service

FLOYD — A Willis man convicted multiple times for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and contributing to the delinquency of a minor won the right Tuesday to use community service instead of cash to pay off his remaining court costs and fines.

Michael Todd Quesenberry is expected to be the first Floyd County resident to qualify for the Virginia Cost and Fines Community Service Program, which was implemented a year ago by the General Assembly and Supreme Court of Virginia.

Circuit Judge Michael Fleenor, adapting an implementation procedure devised by Carroll County to make the program work, told Quesenberry that forms and procedures should be in place in a week or two to allow him to qualify to use community service to help pay court costs on hearings, convictions and rulings that go back to Sept. 1, 2011.

On that date, Quesenberry was convicted on felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 10 years, with nine years and three months suspended and more than $6,000 in court costs. Additional charges, including drug violations, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, probation violations and charges of failure to pay court costs, added thousands more in costs owed to the court.