Health district announces new vaccination clinic schedule

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force announced March 12 that is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 16-64 with certain underlying medical conditions. It is especially seeking to locate anyone age 65 and older who wishes to receive a vaccine but does not yet have an appointment.

Anyone meeting those criteria should call the Vaccine Scheduling Center at (540) 838-8222.

To pre-register, visit www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. For now, vaccines remain available only by pre-registration and appointment.

Beginning Tuesday, March 16, the New River Health District will host a series of regular clinics across the district at the Dedmon Center at Radford University on Tuesday, Blacksburg High School on Wednesday and Grace Life Church in Christiansburg on Thursday. Friday’s location is yet to be determined on March 19 and March 26.

Future vaccination schedules and locations will vary, and will be listed each week at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com/where-to-get-vaccinated. The one mentioned above will last until March 26.

The health district had been hosting its clinic at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg for more than two months, it said.