Longer school days allow snow days

A number of factors influence each school year’s length, including inclement weather days, holiday breaks and how early the year begins. The Floyd County School Board typically allocates five to 10 snow days each year and has the ability to extend instructional time by adding days during the spring and summer, if necessary.

Floyd County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said Feb. 19 that students have missed 11 total days due to weather thus far in the 2020-2021 school year. The total of missed days include inclement weather outside of the winter season such as heating obstacles and flooding in the fall.

The Virginia Department of Education states that students must receive 180 days or 990 hours of instruction, and missed days must be made up. If more than 10 days are missed due to weather, one day makes up for two missed days, according to the Virginia Legislative Information System.

“Our daily instructional time exceeds the recommendation of the VDOE so we are able to absorb several additional snow days each calendar year,” Cromer said. “For that reason, there is not a certain threshold for adding days to the end of the year.”