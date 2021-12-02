Local health officials caution against panic over COVID variant omicron

The World Health Organization designated the newest COVID-19 variant, omicron, as a variant of concern late last week. Local health departments, testing labs and hospitals are gearing up for the possibility of its spread to the Roanoke and New River valleys.
The new variant was first reported Wednesday, Nov. 24, from South Africa. According to the WHO, preliminary evidence suggests there is an increased risk of reinfection with this variant. Early data also shows it could be more transmissible than previous variants known as alpha and delta.
Carilion Clinic Chief Medical Officer Patrice Weiss said in an email statement that a new variant should not come as a surprise. Viruses typically mutate and spread as they adapt to new and changing conditions, and the coronavirus is no different.
Weiss said there are still many unknowns with omicron, so Carilion is paying attention to the ongoing research, and will refine pandemic plans the regional health system has developed over the past 23 months in response to COVID-19.
“Omicron is the latest variant, but it should not be a ‘scariant,’” she said. “For now, with what we know, our advice has not changed.”
The most important things people can do to protect themselves are to get vaccinated, receive a vaccine booster, wear a mask and remain socially distant, Weiss said.
In response to the new variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky announced Nov. 29 the center is strengthening its recommendation on vaccine boosters. Individuals who are 18 years and older should get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.
“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness,” Walensky said in a statement. “I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify omicron quickly.”
As of Monday evening, there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the United States, but cases have been detected in Europe and Australia.
“I think we have to assume that it is here,” New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell said. “With global travel, it’s going to spread pretty quickly and easily.”
Bissell said she was already expecting case increases as families gather for the holidays and people stay indoors to escape the cold weather. But she said she does not expect to see the same surges the region saw last winter or with the delta variant because more people are now vaccinated.
She said the health department’s priority remains vaccinating those who have not yet received their shots.
“The vaccines are still holding up very, very well against severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Bissell said. “And that’s what we look at. That’s a public health success.”
Vaccines are available for all people 5 years and older. Appointments can be made at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
This article originally appeared online Monday, Nov. 29, by The Roanoke Times.