Martin recognized for making regional impact

RADFORD — The New River Valley Regional Commission Board of Directors hosted its annual dinner on Oct. 28 to honor six regional leaders, including Floyd County’s Lydeana Martin.
Martin, the director of Community and Economic Development, was one of two recipients of the 2021 Champion of the Valley awards for “greatly assisting communities and residents” through serving the public.
NRVRC stated, “Martin has been directly responsible for bringing in over $12 million dollars in grant funds to make projects a reality such as the first scattered site Community Development Block Grant housing rehab project in the state, the construction of the Floyd Innovation Center and establishment of the C4 Business Development Series.”
The seventh annual C4 Business Development competition concluded Nov. 2, with a total of $9,500 distributed to local entrepreneurs.
Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows also received a Champion of the Valley award in October, for leading the county through “more than 20 capital construction projects for residents … including several school projects, a courthouse, a fire station, an animal care and adoption center, and the purchase of 100 acres for the expansion of Falling Branch Corporate Park for economic development purposes.”
John Dooley, recently retired CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation, was one of two recipients of the Citizen of the Valley awards were presented to John Dooley and Shelley Fortier for significant contributions to the betterment of the region.
Dooley, recently retired from the Virginia Tech Foundation, has provided leadership to a number of regional organizations including the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport Commission.
He continues to serve on the leadership team of the NRV Passenger Rail initiative to reintroduce passenger rail service to the region.
Fortier, retired executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, oversaw numerous affordable housing projects across the region all the while leaving a legacy of leadership by helping to cultivate next generation leaders in the region.
Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District and Anthony Wilson, Chief of the Blacksburg Police Department received the Hero of the Valley awards presented Oct. 28.
The Hero of the Valley award shows appreciation for tireless leadership that has helped the region navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bissell and Wilson established the NRV Public Health Task Force, a coalition of health care, local government, emergency responders, and higher education officials that planned and executed the region’s response to the pandemic.
Learn more about the NRVRC and its regional efforts at www.nrvrc.org.
Find more information about Floyd County’s Economic Development Authority and more of Martin’s projects at www.yesfloydva.org.