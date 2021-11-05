Martin recognized for making regional impact

RADFORD — The New River Valley Regional Commission Board of Directors hosted its annual dinner on Oct. 28 to honor six regional leaders, including Floyd County’s Lydeana Martin.

Martin, the director of Community and Economic Development, was one of two recipients of the 2021 Champion of the Valley awards for “greatly assisting communities and residents” through serving the public.

NRVRC stated, “Martin has been directly responsible for bringing in over $12 million dollars in grant funds to make projects a reality such as the first scattered site Community Development Block Grant housing rehab project in the state, the construction of the Floyd Innovation Center and establishment of the C4 Business Development Series.”

The seventh annual C4 Business Development competition concluded Nov. 2, with a total of $9,500 distributed to local entrepreneurs.

Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows also received a Champion of the Valley award in October, for leading the county through “more than 20 capital construction projects for residents … including several school projects, a courthouse, a fire station, an animal care and adoption center, and the purchase of 100 acres for the expansion of Falling Branch Corporate Park for economic development purposes.”