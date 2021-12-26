Local trails bring outdoor education to Floyd

Partnership for Floyd has worked since 2004 to design, build and maintain three nature education trails near and in the Town of Floyd to get everyone immersed in healthy exercise and learning more about nature right in our own backyard.

The Park to Library Trail begins in the back corner of downtown's Lineberry Park and ends behind the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. It is a little hilly and short — about one-fourth of a mile, so you can walk it back and forth through the woods.

About a dozen trees are labeled with what they are and how they are important in our web of life. There is a nice bench for short rest or a picnic. There are two beautiful stories, written by Fred First, about this Floyd forest posted on the trail — see if you can find them!

The Dodd Creek Trail is a 1.25-mile loop behind the Floyd Recreation ball park — off Route 8 across from Micky G's and Family Dollar. The trail entrance is to the right of the parking lot at the back of the park, behind the ball field.