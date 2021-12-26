Local trails bring outdoor education to Floyd

Partnership for Floyd has worked since 2004 to design, build and maintain three nature education trails near and in the Town of Floyd to get everyone immersed in healthy exercise and learning more about nature right in our own backyard.
The Park to Library Trail begins in the back corner of downtown's Lineberry Park and ends behind the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. It is a little hilly and short — about one-fourth of a mile, so you can walk it back and forth through the woods.
About a dozen trees are labeled with what they are and how they are important in our web of life. There is a nice bench for short rest or a picnic. There are two beautiful stories, written by Fred First, about this Floyd forest posted on the trail — see if you can find them!
The Dodd Creek Trail is a 1.25-mile loop behind the Floyd Recreation ball park — off Route 8 across from Micky G's and Family Dollar. The trail entrance is to the right of the parking lot at the back of the park, behind the ball field.
This trail is educational with some trees and other perennials identified along the way. Part of this easy, wooded path, with just a few slopes, runs on a bluff along Dodd Creek. Take a picnic and enjoy one of the benches made by our local scouts. Learn more about your natural habitat right here in Floyd.
The Pioneer Trail (still under construction, opening in spring 2022) is located on Pioneer Way — at the Commerce Industrial Park off Route 615, on the drive to the Floyd Innovation Center.
The trail begins in front of the historical Phlegar House. It has a wooden entrance gate, and is a 1.6-mile, fairly flat trek with a few small slopes and 0.8 miles each way.
There is an open marshy area and a heavily wooded area along a creek. Partnership for Floyd and its volunteers plan to label lots of trees and plants along the way, detailing how Native Americans and early pioneers connected with nature in the web of life around them.
Even the local scouts have already gotten involved and planted some native trees along the trail.
Learn more about Partnership for Floyd, its trails and its upcoming projects at www.partnershipforfloyd.wordpress.com.