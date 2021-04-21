Grand Jury indictments released: Gibbons trial set for July

A Floyd County Grand Jury earlier this month indicted Robert Joseph Gibbons of murder in a case involving a missing Check man that dates back to June 2, 2014. The indictment was sealed until after Gibbons, 33, was arrested on April 11.

The case stems from the disappearance of 65-year-old Robert James Gibbons of Check, who was reported missing seven years ago.

Tests of a body found earlier this year was identified as the elder Gibbons.

Details on the investigation remained sealed, but a trial date of July 6 was set Tuesday by Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor.

In other indictments issued by the Grand Jury at its second quarterly meeting of this year:

James Thomas Cromer Jr. of Willis for failure to register with Virginia as a violent sexual offender;

Leedom Ethan Christopher Hunt of Radford’s two indictments include possession of schedule I or II drugs and DWI, first offense;

Randy Earl Lee Quesenberry of Indian Valley for malicious wounding;

Three indictments against Bryce Gordon Richards of Radford include felony eluding of police, possession of drugs, and driving with a suspended license;

Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill also has three indictments: Breaking and entering of a house and two charges of trespassing after forbidden;

Thomas Preston Farmer of Floyd for breaking and entering;

Brandon Layton Carter of Pulaski for malicious wounding;

Brittini Michele Woolwine of Christiansburg for a third DWI with blood alcohol content above .20;

Chad Allen Cox of Willis for failure to stop at an accident;

Stephen Lee Belcher of Floyd for unlawful wounding;

Justin Lewis Wood of Woolwine for drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm with the drugs;

Tonya Leigh Carter of Floyd for felony child endangerment;

Micahel Terry Duncan of Check for drug possession, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with the drugs;

Joshua Michael Grissom and Kelly Marie Grissom of Floyd for possession each of a schedule II drug;

Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd for three counts of felony possession of child pornography;

Christopher Joseph Kandies of Meadows of Dan for felony possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute;

Soulasinh Phetamone of High Point, NC, for malicious shooting at an emergency vehicle;

Eric Karl Williams of Floyd for possession of a schedule II drug.