Man pleads guilty to fleeing deputies

FLOYD — A Radford man who tried to outrun Floyd County Sheriff Deputies in a chase that began in Floyd County and ended near Riner now faces more than a year of prison time following a guilty plea in court Tuesday.
Melvin Eugene Leftwich Jr. told Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor June 29 that he is “sorry for what happened” and entered a guilty plea for felony attempt to eluding police while two drug charges were dropped as part of a deal.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that Floyd deputies had been on the lookout for a silver pickup on Feb. 8, 2020, as part of a drug investigation, spotted it on Route 8, north of Floyd, and pulled it over. Leftwich, Hupp said, was driving the truck.
When a deputy went back to his cruiser following the initial stop, Leftwich took off on a tear that continued to Alum Ridge Road, before crossing into Montgomery County. With help from state troopers and Montgomery officers, they finally stopped Leftwich near Riner and placed him under arrest.
A search of the truck revealed methamphetamine, and a Floyd County grand jury indicted Leftwich for eluding police, along with two felony counts of sell/providing resale of schedule I/II drugs.
Judge Fleenor accepted the guilty plea on the felony eluding police charge, and he sentenced Leftwich to five years in prison with three years and four months suspended.
The hearing on Leftwich came toward the end of a day where three different sessions of court dealt with what had appeared to be a short docket day.
A scheduled sentencing for Jimmy Wayne Radford, convicted on March 31 of distribution and selling drugs for profit, was continued for the second time, and hearings on two other matters did not begin until after 10:30 a.m.
In one of the two hearings, James Dean Smith of Riner plead guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three months in jail, with a year and nine months on probation to follow. The other hearing was for selection of a court appointed attorney for another defendant.
Following a short recess, a scheduled bond hearing for Miranda Dawn Young of Rocky Mount turned into plea deal when she entered a guilty plea for violating probation that gave her a jail term of three months with a remaining year and eight months of unsupervised probation.
If she is charged with another crime, however, the remaining probationary time could be imposed by a judge.
In another scheduled bond hearing, James Tilden Varney Jr. of Elliston agreed to an offered plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to probation violations on two drug convictions. As part of the deal, Judge Fleenor sentenced Varney to two months of jail time, and five years and 10 months of unsupervised probation.