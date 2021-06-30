Man pleads guilty to fleeing deputies

The hearing on Leftwich came toward the end of a day where three different sessions of court dealt with what had appeared to be a short docket day.

A scheduled sentencing for Jimmy Wayne Radford, convicted on March 31 of distribution and selling drugs for profit, was continued for the second time, and hearings on two other matters did not begin until after 10:30 a.m.

In one of the two hearings, James Dean Smith of Riner plead guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three months in jail, with a year and nine months on probation to follow. The other hearing was for selection of a court appointed attorney for another defendant.

Following a short recess, a scheduled bond hearing for Miranda Dawn Young of Rocky Mount turned into plea deal when she entered a guilty plea for violating probation that gave her a jail term of three months with a remaining year and eight months of unsupervised probation.

If she is charged with another crime, however, the remaining probationary time could be imposed by a judge.

In another scheduled bond hearing, James Tilden Varney Jr. of Elliston agreed to an offered plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to probation violations on two drug convictions. As part of the deal, Judge Fleenor sentenced Varney to two months of jail time, and five years and 10 months of unsupervised probation.