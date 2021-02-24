Some restrictions to ease March 1

Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a press conference this morning that as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection decline and vaccinations rise in Virginia, some outdoor sports and entertainment venues can begin to operate at increased capacity starting Monday, March 1.
The new guidelines will be in effect for at least one month, according to Northam.
He amended Executive Order 72 with the next steps of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while mitigating the spread of the virus, according to the statement released by the Governor’s Office. The amendments include:
- Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 25 people for outdoor settings, while remaining at 10 people for indoor settings.
- Entertainment venues: Outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate with up to 1,000 individuals or at 30 percent capacity, whichever is lower. Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity with a limit of 250 people. All entertainment venues were previously limited to a maximum of 250 individuals.
- Dining establishments: The on-site sale, consumption and possession of alcohol will be permitted until midnight, extended from 10 p.m. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms still must be closed between midnight and 5 a.m.
- Overnight summer camps: As of May 1, overnight summer camps will be able to open with strict mitigation measures in place. Registration can begin now.
“Even as we take steps to safely ease public health guidelines, we must all remain vigilant so we can maintain our progress — the more we stay home, mask up and practice social distancing, the more lives we will save from this dangerous virus,” said Northam.
The Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued strict health and safety protocols including physical distancing, mask-wearing requirements, gathering limits and business capacity restrictions. The current modified Stay at Home order will expire on Feb. 28.