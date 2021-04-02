Police seeking information on impersonation reports

“The suspect was described as a young, clean-shaven white male,” the police said. “The suspect was approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and was described as having a raspy voice, short brown hair that was almost a buzz cut, thin eyebrows and a pointed chin. He wore aviator style sunglasses and was dressed in a light black short sleeve uniform shirt and black cargo pants. He was armed with a black taser on his right side.”

During the traffic stop, the suspect asked the victim if she knew why he pulled her over, and she said no. He then told her it was for a broken tail light, and he was going to write her a ticket. He requested her license, registration and insurance card. He questioned her about why the name on the insurance card did not match her name. He proceeded to take the documents back to his car. When he returned, he gave her the documents and told her that she needed to have the tail light fixed in three days, or he would write her a ticket.