Police seeking information on impersonation reports
Police seeking information on impersonation reports

  • Updated
Christiansburg seal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Christiansburg Police Department released a statement on March 24 regarding a subject impersonating an officer on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, and another on April 2 for an incident that occurred April 1.

The incident on March 17, according to the department’s statement, involved a subject driving a white Ford Fusion conducting a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. on Roanoke Street. The newer-model vehicle had a flashing blue light mounted on its dashboard.

“The suspect was described as a young, clean-shaven white male,” the police said. “The suspect was approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and was described as having a raspy voice, short brown hair that was almost a buzz cut, thin eyebrows and a pointed chin. He wore aviator style sunglasses and was dressed in a light black short sleeve uniform shirt and black cargo pants. He was armed with a black taser on his right side.”

During the traffic stop, the suspect asked the victim if she knew why he pulled her over, and she said no. He then told her it was for a broken tail light, and he was going to write her a ticket. He requested her license, registration and insurance card. He questioned her about why the name on the insurance card did not match her name. He proceeded to take the documents back to his car. When he returned, he gave her the documents and told her that she needed to have the tail light fixed in three days, or he would write her a ticket.

“The suspect seemed confident throughout the interaction and was described as being almost rude,” the department said.

A similar incident took place at about 8:45 p.m. on April 1 on Park Street, according to a release issued the following day.

The suspect in this incident was driving a black Dodge Charger with a blue flashing light mounted on its dashboard. He was described as being between 5-foot 9-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing about 175 and having short hair, with a hat and square-framed glasses. He was wearing a black uniform, with no badge displayed, and had a yellow-handled taser on his belt.

“During the course of the stop, the suspect obtained the motorist's driver's license with change of address card, and registration. He did not state why the motorist had been stopped and would not provide that information when the motorist asked,” stated CPD. “He took the driver's information back to his vehicle for approximately five minutes and then approached the motorist again, returned the license and registration, but kept the change of address card. He then told the motorist to have a nice day and left. The motorist returned to their residence and called to report the incident a few minutes later.”

The CPD is asking the public for help identifying the subject(s) impersonating officers in the New River Valley. Individuals with information should contact Detective Cannon at (540) 382-3131.

Guidance from CPD

The Christiansburg Police Department has released guidance for community members about avoiding individuals impersonating officers, stating that surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the Virginia State Police, “have been made aware of this situation and will understand the actions of motorists who take these precautions.”

If you are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle or have any questions about the legitimacy of the traffic stop, call 911 to confirm that a traffic stop is occurring at your location.

If possible to do so safely, you should make this call while you are being pulled over. The 911 Center can verify if a traffic stop is happening at your location.

If you cannot call in, you should activate your emergency flashers and drive at normal speed to a well-lit, populated area or to the nearest law enforcement agency before stopping.

The CPD conducts regular traffic enforcement and call response using easily-identifiable marked patrol vehicles. The department does have unmarked police vehicles used by detectives and administrative personnel, but unmarked vehicles are not used for regular traffic enforcement operations, according to CPD.

“Any of our detectives or plain-clothes officers who stop a motorist or pedestrian in the course of duty will always display a badge, provide a reason for the stop and will give their name, badge number and will show credentials upon request.”

Virginia Code states that impersonating a law enforcement officer is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor; a subsequent offense is punishable as a Class 6 felony.

