Mobile vaccination clinics come to Floyd
Mobile vaccination clinics come to Floyd

New River Health District logo
Logo by New River Health District

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Virginia Department of Health and the New River Health District announced May 20 the schedule of a mobile vaccination clinic, one of which will be at the Floyd Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and in Willis at Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 2 on May 28, from 2-7 p.m.

“We’re committed to providing convenient opportunities to get vaccinated across the region, not just in the more populated areas,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the NRHD. “These mobile vaccination clinics will help us achieve that.”

These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging, according to the VDH. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

Only Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered by mobile clinics, “eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots,” NRHD said.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been very thoroughly tested and proven safe,” explained Dr. Bissell, “and it offers robust immunity against COVID-19. It’s really incredible that with just one quick shot, you get a potentially lifesaving vaccine that is going to allow you to go back to so many activities safely, whether it’s school or work or seeing friends and family. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can get one shot and you’ll be protected against COVID-19, which has disrupted so much of our lives for over a year.”

The mobile clinic is a project among the NRHD, state health department and Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Mass vaccination clinics ended last week in the New River Health District with a final event May 18 in Blacksburg.

To find a vaccination site, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. More information about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

Additional mobile clinic sites

Friday, May 28 – 2-7 p.m.

Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department #2, 187 Firehouse Road NW in Willis

Saturday, May 29 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Floyd County Farmers Market, 203 South Locust St. in Floyd

Wednesday, June 2 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pulaski Department of Social Services, 53 Commerce St. in Pulaski

Thursday, June 3 – 3-7 p.m.

Dublin Baptist Church, 100 Hawkins St. in Dublin

Sunday, June 6 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Timberlake Building, 120 North Main St. in Pearisburg

Monday, June 7 – 5-9 p.m.

Narrows Volunteer Fire Department, 133 Center St. in Narrows

