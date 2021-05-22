Mobile vaccination clinics come to Floyd

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Virginia Department of Health and the New River Health District announced May 20 the schedule of a mobile vaccination clinic, one of which will be at the Floyd Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and in Willis at Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 2 on May 28, from 2-7 p.m.
“We’re committed to providing convenient opportunities to get vaccinated across the region, not just in the more populated areas,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the NRHD. “These mobile vaccination clinics will help us achieve that.”
These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging, according to the VDH. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.
Only Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered by mobile clinics, “eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots,” NRHD said.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been very thoroughly tested and proven safe,” explained Dr. Bissell, “and it offers robust immunity against COVID-19. It’s really incredible that with just one quick shot, you get a potentially lifesaving vaccine that is going to allow you to go back to so many activities safely, whether it’s school or work or seeing friends and family. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can get one shot and you’ll be protected against COVID-19, which has disrupted so much of our lives for over a year.”
The mobile clinic is a project among the NRHD, state health department and Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Mass vaccination clinics ended last week in the New River Health District with a final event May 18 in Blacksburg.
To find a vaccination site, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. More information about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.