Mobile vaccination clinics come to Floyd

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Virginia Department of Health and the New River Health District announced May 20 the schedule of a mobile vaccination clinic, one of which will be at the Floyd Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and in Willis at Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 2 on May 28, from 2-7 p.m.

“We’re committed to providing convenient opportunities to get vaccinated across the region, not just in the more populated areas,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the NRHD. “These mobile vaccination clinics will help us achieve that.”

These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging, according to the VDH. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

Only Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered by mobile clinics, “eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots,” NRHD said.