Floyd man gets 30 years in prison for shooting at deputies, wounding one

Harman reported shots fired and that he was hit and other deputies responded, including Todd King and Richard Turman, who told their accounts of being under fire.

Family members told of the emotional toll such an incident takes. In most cases, the night was the first time these deputies had come under fire.

Branscom said the hearing was one of the more emotional sessions he’s seen as a lawyer and prosecutor.

He called the emotional testimony heart-rending and told a depth of feeling on “how the incident affected them and their families.”

The prosecutor said Hale fired multiple shots from a .357 revolver and deputies returned fire, but the incident finally ended when he surrendered to a State Police negotiator and task force.

While Hale did not testify in the hearing, he was overheard at the end saying he did not intend to hurt anyone, even though many of his shots hit police vehicles close to the deputies and his shots did wound Harman.