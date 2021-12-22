Floyd man gets 30 years in prison for shooting at deputies, wounding one

An emotional, two-hour sentencing hearing in Floyd County Circuit Court last week, with strong testimony from sheriff’s department deputies sent Samuel Wayne Hale to prison for 30 years with another 53 years hanging over his head for trying to kill them.
On June 14, Halt admitted his guilt to three counts of attempted murder, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony related to an incident that occurred in October 2019.
Commonwealth’ Attorney Eric Branscom asked Fleenor for a life sentence on Dec. 14, which Virginia law permits when the victim is a police officer, but the Judge sentenced Hale to 60 years for attempted capital murder with suspended 45 years, 20 years for malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer with eight suspended, and three years for using the firearm.
The deputies involved in the shootout, their wives and families, and Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig testified at the hearing, describing incidents and fear in emotional accounts that brought tears and horrible memories.
Deputy Floyd Harman described Hale opening fire on him on Oct. 11, 2019, after he attempted to stop a flatbed pickup with “farm use” plates in an area where construction equipment was stored. One shot grazed Harman’s finger and narrowly missed his head.
Harman reported shots fired and that he was hit and other deputies responded, including Todd King and Richard Turman, who told their accounts of being under fire.
Family members told of the emotional toll such an incident takes. In most cases, the night was the first time these deputies had come under fire.
Branscom said the hearing was one of the more emotional sessions he’s seen as a lawyer and prosecutor.
He called the emotional testimony heart-rending and told a depth of feeling on “how the incident affected them and their families.”
The prosecutor said Hale fired multiple shots from a .357 revolver and deputies returned fire, but the incident finally ended when he surrendered to a State Police negotiator and task force.
While Hale did not testify in the hearing, he was overheard at the end saying he did not intend to hurt anyone, even though many of his shots hit police vehicles close to the deputies and his shots did wound Harman.
Sheriff Craig told of the emotions and concerns that hit the department from the shooting. Harman’s wounding was the second shooting attack on a deputy. In 2016, investigator Rusty Stanley was hit by a shotgun blast while helping investigate a domestic disturbance.
Defense attorney Ryan Hamrick asked Judge Fleenor for a probation sentence of no more than 10 years. Virginia does now allow for parole in such sentences, and Hale must, under current rules, serve at least 85% of his sentence, which will put him in his 60s before any chance of leaving prison.
Judge Fleenor’s sentence places Hale on probation for 10 years after his release with the remaining 53 years of prison time remaining.
In other Circuit Court hearings Dec. 14:
Judge Fleenor revoked the remaining probation time of Thomas Christopher McDowell with a concurrent sentence of multiple years on burglary, and breaking and entering convictions. McDowell is already serving a 30-year prison sentence on a conviction in Montgomery County.
Chrystal Rene Chandley of Pilot lost all of her remaining probation as the judge sentenced her to the remaining one year and six months for violating her prison.