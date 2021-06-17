Discovering Floyd: In bloom

Ever since I started spending the majority of my days in Floyd during the winter, I’ve been looking forward to the spring — not only for what I knew would be beautiful, blossoming flowers and trees, but also for the liveliness of people — on the streets, in their yards, walking into and out of the shops across town that are filled with treasure.

I had an opportunity the last week of May to spend some time outside, people watching and enjoying the atmosphere of OuterSpace. While I sat there, my eyes were constantly drawn to new things in the seating area: the different paint colors, the stage, the Magic Bus, the repurposed vase lawn ornaments that were red, white and blue, just in time for Memorial Day.

Several years ago, I developed a deep appreciation for art in any medium, although I don’t have an artistic bone in my body. I blame my fascination with art on the single art history class I took in college — a brutal class of 75-minute lectures and an exam each month as its only grades — because it’s not something I have an eye to create.