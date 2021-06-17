Discovering Floyd: In bloom

Ever since I started spending the majority of my days in Floyd during the winter, I’ve been looking forward to the spring — not only for what I knew would be beautiful, blossoming flowers and trees, but also for the liveliness of people — on the streets, in their yards, walking into and out of the shops across town that are filled with treasure.
I had an opportunity the last week of May to spend some time outside, people watching and enjoying the atmosphere of OuterSpace. While I sat there, my eyes were constantly drawn to new things in the seating area: the different paint colors, the stage, the Magic Bus, the repurposed vase lawn ornaments that were red, white and blue, just in time for Memorial Day.
Several years ago, I developed a deep appreciation for art in any medium, although I don’t have an artistic bone in my body. I blame my fascination with art on the single art history class I took in college — a brutal class of 75-minute lectures and an exam each month as its only grades — because it’s not something I have an eye to create.
The whole area of OuterSpace is, to me, best described as a collage on canvas with images representing everything I’ve learned about and fallen in love with in Floyd. The diversity of Floyd is reflected in the offerings at OuterSpace, which include drinks/smoothies from Revolution Juice, as well as items from the GratefulBread Bakery and Bootleg BBQ.
It’s a window into Floyd life for visitors who might wander in, located right downtown next to other highlights like the town park, information kiosk, the Station and the Community Pavilion, and other stores and restaurants.
My favorite thing about Floyd — both the town and county — is its never-ending supply of hidden gems, and while OuterSpace isn’t as hidden as some local businesses, being right off Locust Street, it’s definitely a gem that shines under the warm sun.
Discovering Floyd is a monthly column for The Floyd Press by Abby Whitt that follows her through her first year reporting in Floyd County.