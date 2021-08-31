Original courthouse bell restored and displayed

The courthouse bell that sat atop the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse more than 150 years ago returned to its original home this month as part of a new display by the Floyd County Historical Society with the help of key volunteers.

Conceptualized and started by late Floyd historian John Graham, the full display was completed in his honor Aug. 18, and includes the bell alongside a spittoon and wood-fire stove that were used in the 1851 Floyd County Courthouse. A sign hangs beside the display to provide context and photos of the courthouse itself from the 1850s.

Graham was second vice president of the FCHS for four years at the time of his passing in 2019 and had pioneered a number of efforts highlighting Floyd County history, including erecting the Civil War Trail signs across the county. His sister, Rebecca Talbot, visited the display Aug. 27.

This display is just one of several small collections Graham wanted to share with Floyd visitors and residents, the historical society’s Paul Kitchen said. Kitchen “recovered the mantle” following Graham’s passing in 2019 and built the base for the display, as well as attached the bell tower, stove and spittoon. A blacksmith by trade, he also crafted the twisted railings that hold the rope around the base.