Original courthouse bell restored and displayed

The courthouse bell that sat atop the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse more than 150 years ago returned to its original home this month as part of a new display by the Floyd County Historical Society with the help of key volunteers.
Conceptualized and started by late Floyd historian John Graham, the full display was completed in his honor Aug. 18, and includes the bell alongside a spittoon and wood-fire stove that were used in the 1851 Floyd County Courthouse. A sign hangs beside the display to provide context and photos of the courthouse itself from the 1850s.
Graham was second vice president of the FCHS for four years at the time of his passing in 2019 and had pioneered a number of efforts highlighting Floyd County history, including erecting the Civil War Trail signs across the county. His sister, Rebecca Talbot, visited the display Aug. 27.
This display is just one of several small collections Graham wanted to share with Floyd visitors and residents, the historical society’s Paul Kitchen said. Kitchen “recovered the mantle” following Graham’s passing in 2019 and built the base for the display, as well as attached the bell tower, stove and spittoon. A blacksmith by trade, he also crafted the twisted railings that hold the rope around the base.
While some specific details of the spittoon and stove are unknown, such as placement within the courthouse and who used them, the bell was housed by the FCHS for several years after being donated by the courthouse in the late 1900s.
The stove, too small to heat the entire courtroom, could have been a heater for another office or smaller space in the building. The spittoon, commonplace in the 19th century, and a difficult item to identify in photos, could have been in a different room each day.
The bell, which reportedly warned locals in April 1865 of Union General George Stoneman’s approaching cavalry, was deactivated after a century in October 1951 and replaced seven years later with the electric warning siren, according to the display signage.
After some metal brazing courtesy of the Floyd County High School welders and locating the original bell tower that held the 250-pound bell, Kitchen delivered the bell for installation Wednesday, Aug. 18. He said the brazing was necessary to reinforce original welds on the wheel of the fixture, but no repairs to the bell itself were necessary to make it display-ready.
Volunteers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Gardner’s Funeral Home provided manpower to carefully place the cast iron bell on its tower and slide the display into place: Chief Deputy Chad Harris, Sgt. Breman Harris and Investigator James Bohnke, and Bobby Gardner Jr. and Baily Gardner.
Community members can see the display for themselves, just through the back door of the courthouse at 100 E. Main St.