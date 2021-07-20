Candidates filed for county, town elections

FLOYD — Two Indian Valley candidates who filed to be elected to seats on the Board of Supervisors and Floyd School Board, respectively, are running unopposed on the November ballot, as of the official filing deadline in June.

Four county positions are up for re-election in November, and candidates hoping to either maintain or enter into an elected office had to have filed with the Floyd County Registrar’s Office by June 8.

On the Board of Supervisors, incumbent Jerry Boothe (I) and Jennifer Miller (R) are competing for votes to represent the Courthouse District, and Kalinda Bechtold (R) is running unopposed for the Indian Valley seat. Current Supervisor Justin Coleman announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election.

Miller and Bechtold received Floyd GOP’s nomination for their respective district seats after a Firehouse Primary in April.

The Courthouse and Indian Valley district seats are also up for re-election on the Floyd County School Board.

There are two candidates for the Courthouse seat, currently filled by Pamela Snead who did not file for re-election, including Deborah Snellings and Renee Metcalf, according to the state Department of Elections.