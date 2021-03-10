Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Karma, who is very sweet, calm, great with children and well-behaved. She is 5 years old, spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

Karma is good with most dogs but can be selective. We always recommend a meet and greet if you currently have a dog. Karma was an indoor dog until the last two years. She has recently been outdoors with an underground fence.

If you are interested in adopting or meeting Karma, or any of our other cats and dogs, call (540) 745-7207. Also, don't forget about the humane society's monthly spay/neuter shuttle.