Buffs best Mounties on the field

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes football squad posted an important district win over the Alleghany Mounties Monday night as Nate Saltus scored late in the fourth quarter, breaking a tie and bringing a 27-18 victory.

The Buffaloes scored first on Nov. 1 with a 10-yard pass from Kaleb Fenton to Kaiden Swortzel, then extended it to 13-0 with a four-yard run by Saltus, set up by a good-yardage run from Fenton, and a successful point after kick.

The Mounties scored with a 43-yead run and successful point after to cut the lead 13-7, before another pass from Fenton to Swortzel, this time for 20 yards, extended the lead to 19-7

The Buffs maintained the lead a through a scoreless third quarter for both sides, but Alleghany scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter that tied up the match until Saltus secured the win late in the game with a 22-yard run score with a two-point conversion run by Fenton.

In Buffalo rushing, Saltus had 101 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Avery Chaffin had 97 yards on 12 carries and Fenton threw two touchdown passes, both to Swortzel.

The Buffaloes close out its regular season Friday, Nov. 5, against Carroll County with a Senior Night home game.