Juneteenth celebrated in the heart of Floyd

“During the 19th Century, Pulaski County had the highest number of enslaved people and recorded lynchings of all Southwest Virginia,” Lovo said. “In 1860, Floyd County was home to 16 freed persons of color and 475 enslaved people, totaling the population at 6% Black.”

Formal emancipation and the Reconstruction Era led to the rise of Jim Crow laws, particularly in the South, which, Lovo said, “allowed for the legal lynching, imprisonment, medical malpractice and terrorism in our neighborhoods.”

Lovo noted the Black community has grown since then, and, through hope and resistance, has found power and prominence throughout the nation. According to the 2019 Census population estimation, 25 — about 400 residents — in Floyd County are Black.

“But do not forget that Black people and all peoples of color still live in fear of random racial violence, shootings, police brutality and racial profiling...” she added.