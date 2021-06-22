Juneteenth celebrated in the heart of Floyd

FLOYD — Floyd’s Community Action for Racial Equity hosted the town’s second Juneteenth event Saturday morning at the Warren G. Lineberry Community Park, drawing a steady flow of community members into the afternoon.
Music was provided by Roanoke’s Jerome Claytor and Touch of Class, which drew community members to the event from others happening downtown, including the Floyd Farmers Market, which was right across Locust Street.
George Jones, preacher at the Little River Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Floyd CARE who helped organize this year’s event, said organizers’ conversations during the past few months largely revolved around how to bring the community together to “spend time together.”
“It’s kind of like the Fourth of July,” he noted.
Juneteenth (June 19) has gained increased visibility during the past two years, being declared a state holiday in 2020, by Gov. Ralph Northam and a national holiday by President Joe Biden Thursday, June 17, becoming the 11th on the national list. Other national holidays include Christmas Day, New Years Day and Veterans Day.
A number of speakers took the amphitheater stage during the event, including Rosa Lovo, Floyd County High School’s 2019 valedictorian, who spoke about the roots of the Juneteenth holiday, which marks when the news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Texas on June 19, 1865.
“During the 19th Century, Pulaski County had the highest number of enslaved people and recorded lynchings of all Southwest Virginia,” Lovo said. “In 1860, Floyd County was home to 16 freed persons of color and 475 enslaved people, totaling the population at 6% Black.”
Formal emancipation and the Reconstruction Era led to the rise of Jim Crow laws, particularly in the South, which, Lovo said, “allowed for the legal lynching, imprisonment, medical malpractice and terrorism in our neighborhoods.”
Lovo noted the Black community has grown since then, and, through hope and resistance, has found power and prominence throughout the nation. According to the 2019 Census population estimation, 25 — about 400 residents — in Floyd County are Black.
“But do not forget that Black people and all peoples of color still live in fear of random racial violence, shootings, police brutality and racial profiling...” she added.
Other speakers Saturday recalled historic events, such as the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, in which 100s of Black residents were killed, about 10,000 were left homeless, and thousands were injured or interned when a mob of white residents burned and bombed homes and businesses in the thriving all-black district of Greenwood (also known as Black Wall Street), which caused collective trauma and resulted in the loss of generational wealth.
Another speaker mentioned the kidnapping, murder and mutilation of young Emmet Till in 1955, which drew national attention and sparked the American Civil Rights Movement.
Tracy Quesenberry, who presented “Medical Mistreatment of Blacks in America from Slavery to Present,” noted the upbeat and educational community event.
“All I want is to see this community grow and come together as it should. We all can live together in peace and love and all it takes is a little effort and love,” Quesenberry said.
Booths from other Floyd nonprofits, including PFLAG, the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library and the New River Health District, were set up around the park, and the health district was administering COVID-19 vaccines to interested community members.
Last year’s Juneteenth event, dubbed “FloydForFloyd'' by Floyd CARE, was a permitted protest in opposition to police brutality against Black Americans. FloydForFloyd was a part of the nationwide wave of rallies, protests and activism that began when George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis Police officer on May 25, 2020.
A group of counter-protesters were present at last year’s event, according to past Press reports, and the rally ultimately resulted in a Hanover County man being jailed for a month on a disorderly conduct charge.