High school golfers finish strong

The Floyd County High School golf team finished the regular season with a pair of wins last week. The Buffaloes picked up a win at Hanging Rock Thursday in a match with district teams.

Floyd finished first with a 321 team score over 18 holes. Trailing the Buffs was Giles with 336, James River 354, Radford 368, Glenvar 377 and Carroll County 465.

McKenzie Weddle was team medalist with 77, folowe8d by RYne Bond 78. Hunter Gallimore 81 and Mitchell Thompson 85. Walker Gillespie of Giles was overall match medalist with 74.

"It wasn't our best outing," said coach Dirk Davis. "But it was okay given that it was our second match in two days and our kids did a lot of walking."

The Buffaloes had posted their best outing of the season the day before, winning a three-team non-district match in the final home match of the season Wednesday. Floyd had a 304 followed by Patrick County with 338 and Blacksburg with 348.

Mitchell Thompson was team and match medalist with 74. Tanyan Sutphin and Ryne Bond each had 76 and Hunter Gallimore had 78.

The Buffaloes were regular season district champions and posted a 33-1 record. The lone defeat was a one-stroke loss to Radford in a nine-hole match.