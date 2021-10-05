Varsity Lady Buffs dominate Mountaineers

The Lady Buffaloes Volleyball team of Floyd County High School decimated the Alleghany High Mountaineers in three straight sets in the Alan Cantrell Gym at FCHS last Thursday night: 25-5, 25-1, 25-10.

In the second set on Sept. 30, Katrina Wirt scored 17 straight service points as the second of just two servers in the 25-1 drubbing. Wirt took over serving with the Ladies leading 8-1 and held serve for the next and final 17 points.

In the third and final set, Lady Buffs head coach Carrie Chaffin rotated players with less court time in and out of the match in a final match Floyd won 25-10.

In the games, Kenzee Chaffin listed 23 assists 4 kills and three aces and Monica Garcia had 5 kills.

Camouflage clothing dominated attire of students at the game Tuesday for “Camo Night.”

The win gives the Buffaloes a 13-0 record before heading to Radford Tuesday, Oct. 5, to play the Cougars and the face Glenvar at home Thursday, Oct. 7.

In the opening matches, the JV Lady Buffs fell 0-2 to the Glenvar JV Mountaineers, a rare shutout loss for a team with a winning season record so far this year.