Human remains found in Giles, information sought

GLEN LYN – Skeletal remains of an anonymous man were found in Giles County last week by a group of fisherman in the area of Shumate Falls who then reported the discovery to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. The Medical Examiner’s Office believes the remains to be that of a white male, 40-60 years old, whose time of death was within the past year.

“A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes were found in the area of the discovery,” according to the May 20 release from GCSO, which noted the remains “were found on the bank of the New River.”

Investigators are asking the public for its help in obtaining information that may be related to the discovery of the remains. According to GCSO, no information has matched to missing persons cases in the local or surrounding jurisdictions.

Individuals with information that may help identify the decedent in this case, should call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842.