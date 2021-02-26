Floyd Yoga Jam blossoms for tenth event

Floyd County’s annual Floyd Yoga Jam will host its tenth event from Sept. 2-5 with a number of changes due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions that may be in place at the time. To account for restrictions, organizers have discussed limiting attendee tickets to the first session and holding a second event in October.

Following the festival's 2020 cancelation due to the pandemic, the theme for this year’s event is "Bloom." Dakini ShirleyAnn Burgess is the event’s organizer and co-founder.

“Floyd Yoga Jam has a mission to create a safe, healthy yoga, music and arts-based weekend that does its part to add to sustainable growth within society,” said Burgess. “The idea is to create a vortex in which those involved in this event can bloom within themselves to spark a change within and without, then take it back to their communities and share the seeds.”

Floyd Yoga Jam is held on about 400 acres in Floyd County, according to Burgess, who noted that the festival brings the opportunity for more local jobs and connecting with resources.

Burgess said despite the ever-changing regulations put in place for events because of COVID-19, she feels that, with the proper safety precautions in place and the festival being held outdoors, “the festival can safely open its gates in September.”