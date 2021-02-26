Floyd Yoga Jam blossoms for tenth event

Floyd County’s annual Floyd Yoga Jam will host its tenth event from Sept. 2-5 with a number of changes due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions that may be in place at the time. To account for restrictions, organizers have discussed limiting attendee tickets to the first session and holding a second event in October.
Following the festival's 2020 cancelation due to the pandemic, the theme for this year’s event is "Bloom." Dakini ShirleyAnn Burgess is the event’s organizer and co-founder.
“Floyd Yoga Jam has a mission to create a safe, healthy yoga, music and arts-based weekend that does its part to add to sustainable growth within society,” said Burgess. “The idea is to create a vortex in which those involved in this event can bloom within themselves to spark a change within and without, then take it back to their communities and share the seeds.”
Floyd Yoga Jam is held on about 400 acres in Floyd County, according to Burgess, who noted that the festival brings the opportunity for more local jobs and connecting with resources.
Burgess said despite the ever-changing regulations put in place for events because of COVID-19, she feels that, with the proper safety precautions in place and the festival being held outdoors, “the festival can safely open its gates in September.”
“(This year) will force us to constantly adapt and ultimately redefine how we interpret the festival, week to week” leading up to the event, she added. Visual changes to the 2021 Bloom Floyd Yoga Jam could include measures such as “creating 10-foot bubbles for individual yoga attendee space, social distancing, pathways in and out of the larger tents, leaving walls off the tents, more classes under the sky rather than in open-air tents, designated spaces for dancing/listening to live bands with your bubble or alone will be set up before the gates open.”
Burgess said she is personally most looking forward to the community atmosphere that consistently accompanies the Floyd Yoga Jam. Specifically, she noted, she enjoys “bringing people safely together and connecting them to their breath and heart through live experiences of movement, music, art, camping…”
