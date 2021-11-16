Pet of the Week

Super mom Geneva is biding her time with a Floyd County Humane Society foster until she finds a permanent home with the perfect family for her.

Geneva is a beautiful young girl with a vibrant torbie and white coat. She and her litter came to FCHS from a pound in a neighboring county where they were going to be euthanized.

Geneva is a sweet girl who loves attention. She is healthy, though she needs to gain a few extra pounds after raising her kittens. She tested negative for FELV/FIV, spayed and has started her vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting, find the Floyd County Humane Society adoption application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html. A volunteer will reach out after an application is submitted.

With questions, leave a message at (540) 745-7207.