Floyd remembers 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary; Local first responders highlighted

The first to barrel toward danger instead of away from it, firefighters were among the first to respond to reports of a plane hitting the North Tower on 9/11, not yet knowing the United States was under attack but determined to help those in need.

As Floyd’s Volunteer Firefighters stood on the stage Saturday, Sept. 11, many with their heads bowed and eyes closed, those gathered in the field could imagine the pain of communities that had lost such valuable members — and more.

Family and community members alike wiped tears from their cheeks as the moment of silence came to an end, signaled by the conclusion of the bell ringing and the start of a track from the speakers with 9-1-1 recordings from the day of the attacks.

In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in New York City, Pentagon in Alexandria and an open field in Pennsylvania, Floyd has not forgotten or let the next generation grow up ignorant about the tragedy and sacrifices made as a result.

Many juveniles and young adults, born after the attacks or too young to remember them, are able to state where family members were at the time of the attacks. Floyd schools, in recent years, have hosted speakers with close personal connections to the attacks and assigned research projects about their local impact.