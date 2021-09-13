Floyd remembers 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary; Local first responders highlighted

To recognize the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that changed the course of the nation, and the world, forever, Floyd County residents remembered those lost on 9/11 during a number of events during the weekend, including at the Floyd County Fair.
Local first responders were recognized on stage at the fair, and a bell ringing brought a moment of silence to order. A solemn chill passed over the stage and amphitheater as the firefighters, their families and the crowd paused for a moment and let the weight of 9/11 resonate on their shoulders.
A prayer was offered up by Terri Lee Clark, who along with her husband, JT Clark, leads My Brothers’ Crossing, an evangelical ministry out of Boones Mill founded in honor of Floyd residents Bobby and Pam Clark, who died in a motorcycle crash in 2015. Bobby was also a member of the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department.
Terri Lee read John 15:13 and emphasized the personal sacrifice firefighters and other first responders make to help strangers in need, whether it be missing a dinner or a birthday, giving up time with their spouse, or making the ultimate sacrifice in the hope they’ll be able to save just one other person through their actions.
“We ask, Father, that you place a hedge of protection around our first responders — our firefighters, our EMS, law enforcement, 9-1-1 dispatchers and military who are putting their lives on the line everyday to protect us…” Terri Lee prayed.
The first to barrel toward danger instead of away from it, firefighters were among the first to respond to reports of a plane hitting the North Tower on 9/11, not yet knowing the United States was under attack but determined to help those in need.
As Floyd’s Volunteer Firefighters stood on the stage Saturday, Sept. 11, many with their heads bowed and eyes closed, those gathered in the field could imagine the pain of communities that had lost such valuable members — and more.
Family and community members alike wiped tears from their cheeks as the moment of silence came to an end, signaled by the conclusion of the bell ringing and the start of a track from the speakers with 9-1-1 recordings from the day of the attacks.
In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in New York City, Pentagon in Alexandria and an open field in Pennsylvania, Floyd has not forgotten or let the next generation grow up ignorant about the tragedy and sacrifices made as a result.
Many juveniles and young adults, born after the attacks or too young to remember them, are able to state where family members were at the time of the attacks. Floyd schools, in recent years, have hosted speakers with close personal connections to the attacks and assigned research projects about their local impact.
A number of other Floyd events Sept. 11 paid tribute to those lost in the attacks and as a result thereof, including a 9/11 Rally and Day of Remembrance from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday in front of the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse. The event concluded with a reading of the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, at the end of August, according to the event Facebook page.