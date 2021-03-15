 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school graduation set for May
0 comments

High school graduation set for May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

During its regular meeting on Monday, Floyd County School Board set the Class of 2021’s graduation date to be May 22. Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said last Tuesday that the “time and details will be determined at a later date.”

The motion, made by Laura LeRoy and seconded by Pamela Snead, passed unanimously, according to the official meeting notes.

No comments were received or presented during the public hearing for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, which has a final work session and then will be given to the county Board of Supervisors for approval.

The next Floyd County School Board meeting will be a budget work session on March 25 at 5 p.m., followed by its regular meeting on Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Floyd native turns 100
The Floyd Press

Floyd native turns 100

  • Updated

Kathleen Weddle Jamison has seen a lot of changes in her life. Jamison, who was born and raised in the Topeco part of Floyd County and is a To…

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

  • Updated

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Karma, who is very sweet, calm, great with children and well-behaved. She is 5 years old, spayed, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics