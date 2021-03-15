High school graduation set for May

During its regular meeting on Monday, Floyd County School Board set the Class of 2021’s graduation date to be May 22. Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said last Tuesday that the “time and details will be determined at a later date.”

The motion, made by Laura LeRoy and seconded by Pamela Snead, passed unanimously, according to the official meeting notes.

No comments were received or presented during the public hearing for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, which has a final work session and then will be given to the county Board of Supervisors for approval.

The next Floyd County School Board meeting will be a budget work session on March 25 at 5 p.m., followed by its regular meeting on Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m.